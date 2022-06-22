Rescue abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers – Buhari orders military as victims spend three months

President Muhammadu Buhari has again ordered security and intelligence agencies to secure the release of the abducted citizens.



Buhari gave the order on Tuesday in a statement posted on his official twitter handle @MBuhari.

The fresh is coming after nearly three months after passengers were attacked and kidnapped.

The statement reads “I have directed our security and intelligence agencies to scale up and speed up efforts to secure the safe release of all the remaining abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers. My directive is very clear: All hostages must be brought home ALIVE, and as soon as possible.

“I welcome the safe return of the recently-released passengers, to their families and loved ones. I am reiterating my solemn pledge to the families of those still in captivity: we will not relent until every single hostage is safely back home with their families.”

I welcome the safe return of the recently-released passengers, to their families and loved ones. I am reiterating my solemn pledge to the families of those still in captivity: we will not relent until every single hostage is safely back home with their families. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 21, 2022

The passengers travelling from Abuja to Kaduna by rail were attacked by gunmen believed to be terrorists.

They killed at least nine persons while scores were injured. Meanwhile, over 60 persons were kidnapped during the assault on March 28, 2022.