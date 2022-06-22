NEWS
Rescue abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers – Buhari orders military as victims spend three months
President Muhammadu Buhari has again ordered security and intelligence agencies to secure the release of the abducted citizens.
Buhari gave the order on Tuesday in a statement posted on his official twitter handle @MBuhari.
The fresh is coming after nearly three months after passengers were attacked and kidnapped.
The statement reads “I have directed our security and intelligence agencies to scale up and speed up efforts to secure the safe release of all the remaining abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers. My directive is very clear: All hostages must be brought home ALIVE, and as soon as possible.
“I welcome the safe return of the recently-released passengers, to their families and loved ones. I am reiterating my solemn pledge to the families of those still in captivity: we will not relent until every single hostage is safely back home with their families.”
The passengers travelling from Abuja to Kaduna by rail were attacked by gunmen believed to be terrorists.
They killed at least nine persons while scores were injured. Meanwhile, over 60 persons were kidnapped during the assault on March 28, 2022.
NEWS
Gunmen behead another abducted Anambra ex-lawmaker after family paid N15million ransom
The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the killing and beheading of a former state lawmaker, Hon. Nelson Emeka Achukwu, by unidentified gunmen.
This came after one month after Okechukwu Okoye, a serving lawmaker representing Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s constituency at the State Assembly was kidnapped and later found beheaded.
Okoye was kidnapped along with his aide on May 15, 2022, and was later found dead with his head cut off and dropped at Nnobi area.
But confirming the recent incident to SaharaReporters on Tuesday, the command’s spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, said Achukwu’s remains were found between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor communities.
The PPRO said “the victim was abducted at about 10:15pm in his house on June 9, 2022 and efforts were being made to rescue him before this unfortunate development. His body was found between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor.
“We are still not relenting on our investigation as we will ensure that the culprits will face the full wrath of the law.”
The former lawmaker was reportedly kidnapped in his home in Ukpor, Nnewi South LGA, despite being physically challenged.
His decapitated body was later found at the bank of Ulasi River and was quickly buried by the family on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 evening as the body was already decomposing.
A family source said they couldn’t believe he would be killed after they paid the N15million ransom requested by his abductors.
The victim, the owner of Nelly Oil & Gas filling station located along Onuselogu road, Utuh, had earlier been abducted and released a few months ago.
Later Achukwu was said to have told his family members that his captors had accused him of providing information to the military but got released when they found out the allegations were false.
As at the time of filing this report the reason for his second kidnap and murder is unknown.
NEWS
Putin to meet leaders from bloc of countries that have not condemned his invasion of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to take part in his first major multilateral meeting since he launched an unprovoked war on Ukraine.
As the war closes out its fourth month, Putin meets fellow BRICS leaders at their annual summit, which is being hosted virtually by China this year.
BRICS, an acronym for a grouping comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, was conceived in 2006 and held its initial summit meeting in Russia in 2009. The group sees itself as a voice for developing countries.
None of the members have condemned Russia’s invasion. Both China and India, the second and seventh largest economies, respectively, have also increased trade with Russia despite international sanctions on Moscow.
At the group’s 14th annual meeting, Putin may call on BRICS to establish joint oil and gas refining facilities with Russia. Last month, Russia’s TASS news agency reported that Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov said this would help reduce the bloc’s dependence on energy supplies from “unreliable partners.”
Russia, which has been expelled from the SWIFT international bank transfer system, is keen to forge a move away from the dollar, which it sees as the means to U.S. dominance. In previous meetings, BRICS countries have discussed such a move.
Earlier this month, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov warned that sanctions could cause “global stagflation” and a food crisis. He called on BRICS to work together to stabilize the economic situation. In April, Siluanov urged BRICS to arrange trade settlements in their respective currencies and to avoid the use of the U.S. dollar, according to a Russian news magazine, Russia Briefing.
NEWS
Nigerian Law School student faces disciplinary action for ‘drinking water directly from bottle’ during dinner
The Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School is currently investigating a student for drinking water from a bottle at a law dinner.
The investigation could end with the school management suspending him.
According to a viral query letter sent by the authorities, the student violated Rule 6 (29) of the Code of Conduct for Students of the Nigeria law school on dinner etiquette and manners.
“It has been reported to the director and head of academics on June 16, 2022 that while Law Dinner was ongoing in the Dinning Hall, you were found putting a bottle of water in your mouth when a glass cup was on your table,” the letter signed by one Fagbemi Charles-Titilayo for the Director and Head of Academics read.
“Consequently, you are requested to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for violating Rule 6 (29) of the Code of Conduct for Students of the Nigeria law school on dinner etiquette and manners.
“Your explanation, of any should be forwarded to the Director and Head of Academics within 24 hours on receipt of this letter.”
