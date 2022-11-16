Republicans win control of the US House with narrow margin

Republicans have secured the US House majority, according to NBC and CNN, but the party will govern the chamber with a thin margin after an expected red wave failed to materialize.

Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, who is seeking to be speaker, will face challenges from a restive conservative wing after the party’s poor showing in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Republicans needed a net gain of only five seats to take the House.

Even with a small majority, Republicans in Congress will still have a powerful check on Biden, who can now expect a louder microphone for his critics and a rush of congressional investigations into his administration and his family, potentially culminating in a push by the most conservative in the House to impeach him.

But he can count on allies in the Democratic Senate to confirm his judicial and administration appointments, even if his legislative agenda is effectively dead in the water thanks to the GOP House.