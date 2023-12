The House of Representatives has fixed December 30, 2023 for the passage of 2024 budget proposal.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, on the floor of the Green Chamber at the resumption of plenary.

He notified Committee Chairmen that the Appropriation Committee has directed them to prepare reports of the budget defence by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies for submission latest by 8 pm on Tuesday, the 19th day of December 2023.