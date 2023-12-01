Reps to begin sectoral consideration on 2024 budget after second reading

The House of Representatives will soon begin sectoral debate and consideration of the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

According to a statement signed by its spokesperson, Hon Akin Rotimi, the House Committee on Appropriations has released sectoral allocations for due scrutiny.

Recall that the budget on Friday scaled second reading in the House after two days of debate.

President Bola Tinubu presented the 2024 budget proposal before the lawmakers on Wednesday.

Rotimi said legislative action on the bill has commenced in earnest.

He said: “On Saturday, December 2, 2023, further legislative steps would be taken, including a briefing by the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, to guide the leadership of all House Standing Committees on the standardised process of scrutiny and consideration of the budget proposal, as well as the process of engaging the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies for budget defense.

“The House Committee on Appropriations has further released the Sectoral Allocations for due scrutiny.

“In line with our Legislative Agenda, the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives remains committed to ensuring a transparent, inclusive, and thorough process of budget consideration.”