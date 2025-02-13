Reps summon Customs CG Adewale Adeniyi over retirement petition

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has summoned the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, to appear before it on February 18, 2025, over allegations concerning retired officials still holding on to their positions.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Head of Media for the Public Petitions Committee, Chooks Oko, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Oko, the petition was submitted by the Obasi-Pherson Help Foundation, alleging that some top officials of the Customs Service, despite reaching their due retirement dates, have refused to exit the service.

The foundation identified the officials in question as Assistant Comptrollers Imam, Umar, and Egwu, as well as Comptrollers Awe, Fatia, and Faith.

“In response to the petition, the committee has summoned the Comptroller-General to clarify the matter and explain why these individuals remain in service despite being due for retirement,” Oko stated.

He further quoted the Chairman of the Committee on Public Petitions, Mike Etaba, as saying, “Nigerians deserve to know the truth of the matter, and it is only the CG that can clarify the situation. We were elected to serve the people and ensure that all government agencies function effectively.”

Etaba emphasized the importance of fairness, stating, “In this era when most of our youths are searching for jobs, it would be wrong for older officials due for retirement to remain in service. That said, we are not taking sides. Each case will be treated on its merit, ensuring justice is served at all times.”

Meanwhile, the committee has also issued a stern warning to the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Bisoye Coker-Odusote, over her failure to respond to several invitations regarding a dispute on payment for a software development project.

Chairman Etaba expressed frustration with her repeated absence, saying, “If she fails to show up at the next hearing, we will have no choice but to involve the Inspector-General of Police to bring her in. How can an official of government treat constituted authority with such levity? This attitude cannot be condoned any longer.”

The dispute involves a private firm, Truid Limited, which claims that the NIMC breached a license agreement over a state-of-the-art software project deployed in 2021.

According to E. R. Opara, counsel to Truid Limited, the project was to be funded by the firm under an agreement to share revenue from service providers over a 10-year period.

“Truid was to get returns on its investment through service provider patronage, with proceeds shared based on an agreed ratio. However, the commission has failed to uphold its end of the agreement,” Opara said.

