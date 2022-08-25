NEWS
Reps summon Auditor-General over fuel subsidy payment documents
The House of Representatives has summoned the Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF) to appear before it on Aug. 30 for an explanation of fuel subsidy payments between 2013 and 2022.
The lawmakers want the auditor-general to provide documentary evidence on the audit carried out on the monies spent on fuel subsidy by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd.
Rep. Ibrahim Aliyu, the Chairman, Special ad hoc Committee investigating the fuel subsidy, issued the notice in Abuja on Thursday.
Aliyu made this known during the scrutiny of documents submitted by the representative of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGoF), Mr Okolieaboh Sylvia.
The AGoF was represented by the Director of Federation Accounts, Mr Mohammed Saleh.
The lawmakers also directed the office of the AGoF to provide relevant financial transactions on the fuel subsidy for the period under review.
In its bid to ensure a fair hearing as enshrined in the law, the committee said it was expecting the AGoF to appear before it on Sept. 8 with relevant documents.
The committee tasked the AGoF with the need to have an independent monitoring mechanism to verify the veracity of the transactions.
The committee also expressed the need for the office of the AGoF to ensure due diligence by verifying the transaction documents submitted by all government agencies in line with its functions as spelt out in the Act.
Rep. Mark Gbillah (PDP-Benue), after thoroughly scrutinising the documents, identified some discrepancies in the amount computed in the NNPC documents, NAN reports.
ASUU identifies two conditions that’ll end strike quickly
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Thursday said the Federal Government could resolve the ongoing strike in one day.
National President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, said the Federal Government could resolve the strike if they prioritized the demands of the union.
Speaking with Arise News Morning Show, Osodeke, Nigerian leaders would resolve the strike quickly if their children are schooling in the country.
Osodeke said: “Government should prioritize education like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Awolowo, and older leaders did in this country. When we were in school, we were paid bursaries, but all that is gone now.
“This issue can be resolved in one day if the priority is there. If Nigerian leaders have their children in Nigeria, they would resolve the problem quickly.
“We must look for a way to ensure the children of our leaders’ school in the country so they would enjoin and suffer what we are suffering.”
Moment Kumuyi visited Governor Akeredolu in Akure (Photos)
The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi on Wednesday visited former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in Akure, the state capital.
Kumuyi is currently in ondo for his church’s programme.
Speaking at the Governor’s office, Kunmuyi hailed Akeredolu for exhibiting courage and resilience even in difficult times.
The cleric noted that God has given the Governor wisdom and the fortitude to remain calm but courageous in the midst of the happenings in the country.
He said: “I want to identify with the State and the Governor and I want to praise the Lord for the wisdom, resilience and for the courage, fortitude that the Lord has given to our Governor in the midst of all the things happening. We are happy to see him to be cool-headed yet courageous as the Governor of the State and all thanks to God that he is on top of the situation.
“And we know with the help of God, the Lord will see him through. The desire of Ondo State and the plan of God for bringing him to lead and to rule at this time I believe when he finished, we will all look back and say, God was with our man and God will give him all the wisdom, resources needed to make sure that all his goals in the manifesto that he had in mind will be fulfilled and I pray God will give surplus and will go beyond even what he expected.”
Pastor Kumuyi, however, invited the governor and his cabinet to the crusade of his church in Ondo town.
“So, from tomorrow, Thursday to Tuesday 5pm every evening, we will be having crusade. The demostration of the power of God doing the incredible and things we did not expect; the Lord has rescued life and change the life of younger and older people, reunited family, the people that have incurable diseases, the Lord has healed them.
And as we are having the program in Ondo town, we will be transmitting to more than 150 countries in the world. I want to respectfully invite the Governor and the cabinet to be there at the crusade and we will be glad to have you.” Pastor Kumuyi said.
Governor Akeredolu commended the Pastor for his passion for preaching the gospel, adding that his visit to the state would usher in good tidings.
Bishop reveals why Obi cannot succeed Buhari in 2023
Bishop Irabor Wisdom, the founder of Answers Assembly, Warri, Delta State say Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Paart can not succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
Bishop Irabor stated this in a post on his Facebook page.
He stated though Obi seems to be romancing the church, considering the anticipated support he believes will come from the Christian body in Nigeria, Nigerian church and fathers will never instruct anyone as to who they should vote for.
According to him, three things needed to be done before Obi can win, he, however, doubted if those things can ever happen.
THREE STEPS TO BE PUT IN PLACE:
THAT I KNOW VERY WELL CAN NEVER BE PUT IN PLACE:
1. All Christian fathers and leaders must instruct their congregation to vote for Peter Obi. Not minding the different political groups in those churches. Most of them won’t do this, because of their personal interest. Some have even collected money from other political parties.
2. Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) Must make it a law that all churches under their umbrella must vote for Peter Obi. For selfish reasons, they won’t still do this. Individual interests will come in.
3. Daddy Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo, and Rev Chris Oyakhilome who may have membership of over a million and above in Nigeria should publicly ask their members, in particular, to vote for Peter Obi. This they will never do also. Because they are too educated for such a primordial approach and members of opposite parties in those churches may relinquish their membership.
