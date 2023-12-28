Reps Southern Caucus mourns Akeredolu

The Southern Caucus of the House of Representatives has expressed sadness over the death of former Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Secretary, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, the Caucus under the leadership of Hon. Nicholas Mutu, described the deceased as an “intellectual and a courageous voice of reason whose individuality and unambiguity on issues of societal and national importance were never in doubt”.

The lawmakers expressed their condolences to the Ondo State Government, federal lawmakers from the state and the immediate family of the deceased.

Parts of the statement reads: “Aketi was a charismatic personality, who contributed immensely in the development of Nigeria’s legal profession and democracy, with passion, grace and fearlessness.

“He loved his people so passionately that it was never in doubt where he stood on matters that concerns the Yoruba race, the south and his immediate constituents, the Ondo people.

“Arakunrin was always there in the forefront, to speak for his people, fight for their interests and was an advocate for equity and fairness in the Nigerian system, till the end.

“The nation will miss Aketi. The South West has Indeed, lost a warrior. A courageous fighter. And the law profession has lost a voice, an intellect and a giant.

“As a caucus, we pray that the good Lord would grant his family the fortitude to bear the painful exit of this remarkable leader, family man and father. May his soul find eternal peace in the bosom of his creator.”

Akeredolu died in Germany on Wednesday after months of battle with with a protracted ailment.

His deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa was subsequently sworn in as the governor of the state.