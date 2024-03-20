Reps proceed on 4-week Easter, Eid Fitri break

The House of Representatives has adjourned plenary till the 16th of April to celebrate the Easter and Eid holidays.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, adjourned the House on Wednesday at the end of plenary.

Before the lawmakers adjourned, they approved two requests by President Bola Tinubu to extend the implementation period of the capital component of the 2023 budget and the 2023 supplementary budget.

Tinubu had earlier sent a letter to the House seeking an extension to the two bills.

The lawmakers gave the two bills expedited passage as requested by the President.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers also passed another bill by the President seeking an increment of the wages and allowances of judicial officers.

The President had on Tuesday sent a bill to the House to amend the Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, Etc) Bill.

According to the President, the bill seeks to prescribe salaries, allowances and fringe benefits for Judicial Officers, to end the prolonged stagnation in their remuneration and to reflect contemporary socio-economic realities.

The bill was also passed by the lawmakers before the adjournment.