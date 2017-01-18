Reps to investigate Rivers election crisis

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday resolved to investigate all issues surrounding the re-run National and State Assembly elections in Rivers held on Dec.10, 2016.

The issues to be looked into by the lower chamber included complaints of infractions and misconduct believed to have characterised the exercise.

This resolution followed a motion by Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), which was unanimously adopted by members through a voice vote.

Moving the motion earlier, Chinda expressed concern over the dismissal of six policemen attached to the state governor over alleged professional misconduct.

Chinda said that the alleged misconduct was said to have been committed when the policemen accompanied the governor, Nyesom Wike, to polling stations during the election.

“Im aware that the Nigeria Police Force and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), have set up committees to investigate the events surrounding the elections.

“The government of Rivers has set up a judicial panel of inquiry to also investigate the issue arising from the said election,” he said.

The lawmaker expressed worry about the trend of events concerning election in the country in recent times, particularly those held in Edo, Rivers and Ondo state.

He said that committees empanelled by the government agencies to look into the outcome of the elections were bodies that directly participated in the exercise.

He said that as a result, they were generally observed to be biased and made their assignment a drain on public funds.

Chinda added that if the trend of allegations and counter allegations and wanton exercise of power without discretion were not checked, it would create credibility problem in the system and consequent chaos in the polity.

After the debate and resolution, the house referred the issue to its Committee on Justice and Judiciary for thorough investigation