Reps grill EFCC Chairman over recovered assets

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the status of all recovered loots, movable and immovable assets from 2002-2020 by agencies of Federal Government is grilling the chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, over recovered loots and assets for the period under review.

There have been controversies over looted wealth recovered by the Federal Government.On Tuesday, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged the Federal Government to explain to Nigerians how much loots it had recovered and what they were being used for.

He spoke in Sokoto at the zonal dialogue with stakeholders on the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, organized by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission for the northwest zone.

The Sultan, represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, said keeping mute on the recovered loots would spell doom for the fight against corruption in the country.

“The government owes Nigerians an explanation, we want to know how much billions of naira was recovered from our past leaders. Where the monies are and what are they doing with them?

“This explanation is necessary considering the state of our education and other infrastructure like roads which need serious government attention,” he had said.