Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Reps constitute panel to screen service chiefs

The House of Representatives has constituted an ad-hoc committee to screen the recently appointed Service Chiefs.

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, who announced the setting up of the panel on Tuesday at plenary, said all the eight principal officers of the House from the majority and minority parties would be part of the ad-hoc committee.

He also announced the immediate past chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, as the co-chairman of the committee.

The members of the committee include the Majority Leader, Prof Julius Ihonvbere (APC/Edo); Deputy Majority Leader, Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims (APC/Kogi); Chief Whip, Bello Usman Kumo (APC/Gombe); and Deputy Chief Whip Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga (APC/Ogun).

Others include the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda (PDP/Rivers); Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP/Kano); Minority Whip, Ali Isa (PDP/Gombe) the George Ozodinobi (LP/Anambra) as Deputy Minority Whip.

 

