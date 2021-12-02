POLITICS
Reps committee to meet INEC Chairman over direct primaries
The fight over the direct primaries provision in the electoral amendment bill has been moved to the doorstep of the Independent National Electoral Commission.
On Thursday, the House of Representatives directed the House Committees on Electoral Matters and Appropriations to meet with Yakubu Mahmood, the INEC Chairman.
The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Leke Abejide at plenary.
The summoning by the green chamber is coming some days after President Muhammadu Buhari wrote INEC to get advice on the electoral bill which has been passed and awaiting assent.
It would be recalled that the direct primaries provision in the bill has pitched the lawmakers against the governors who rejected the bill.
The governors have argued that the cost implication for INEC will be huge. In addition, the governors said the bill will infringe on the rights of political parties to determine the process of selecting candidates.
According to Abejide, the meeting between INEC Chairman and the Committee will allow Nigerians to get the true cost of direct primaries.
The motion was passed unanimously by the lawmakers when it was put to vote.
breaking
Resign before December 18, Fayemi tells appointees nursing gov ambition
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday directed those serving in his government who would like to contest the governorship primaries to tender their resignation latest by December 18.
The directive was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti, titled, “Ekiti 2022: Fayemi gives Dec. 18 deadline to governorship aspirants to resign position.”
Oyebode stated that the development “became imperative in order to ensure cohesion and excellent service delivery – two major hallmarks of the administration – remain uncompromised.
“In compliance with directives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has slated the governorship primaries for January, ahead of the June 2022 governorship election.”
Among those in the Fayemi government believed to be interested in the contest are the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Biodun Omoleye; Commissioner for Public Utilities, Bamidele Faparusi; and Special Adviser to the Governor, Prof Bolaji Aluko, among others.
POLITICS
Buni C’ttee rejects plans for a parallel convention
The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a different dimension on Monday as youths in the party announced the ‘dissolution’ of the party’s national caretaker committee led by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, and inaugurated a new one.
The youths, under the aegis of Progressive Youth Movement (PYM), at a press conference in Abuja, fixed February 26, 2021, for the party’s national convention.
But in a swift reaction, the top echelon of the ruling party said the Buni-led committee remained sacrosanct, adding that the youths were not members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and lacked the power to dissolve the committee.
The Buni-led committee was inaugurated in June 2020 saddled with the responsibility of organising a national convention, among others, following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC), over alleged abuse of office.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja, chairman of the new caretaker committee, Prince Mustapha Audu, who is the son of former Kogi State governor, Abubakar Audu, explained that they were out to “rescue the party from total collapse.”
Other committee members inaugurated at the event were the Vice Chair (North), Tukur Tukur Buratai; Vice Chair (South), Busayo Akinnadeju; South West representative, Hon. Omowunmi Ogungbaibi; South East representative, Barr Nonso Nwaebili and South South representative, Prince Godswill Edward.
Others are North Central representative, Dr Ibrahim Abdul; North East representative, Hon. Ibrahim A. Waziri; North West representative, Bello Bala Shagari; Senate representative, Sen. Ahmed Lawan; House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Physically Challenged, Sajo Xcarfini.
Reacting, the APC deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, said the youths lacked the power to dissolve the Buni-led committee, as they are not members of the National Executive Committee (NEC).
Similarly, Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said the youths were unknown to the party.
He said, “The purported group and its membership are unknown to the party. Hence, we completely disown them and cannot account for their activities or join issues with them.”
POLITICS
2023 presidency: I am for Atiku not Tinubu, Mr Ibu clarifies
A few days ago, ace comic actor, John Okafor fondly referred to as Mr Ibu by his admirers was reported to have thrown his weight behind the All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu, in his quest to become the next president of Nigeria in 2023 presidential election.
In a video that went viral, the funnyman was seen alongside other Nollywood actors ‘pledging alliance’ to the APC leader.
However, in a twist of event, the actor took to his verified Instagram page to make a video to clear the air. Reacting to the viral video, Mr Ibu said, “I do not know why this thing is going on like this.”
Mr Ibu said that Atiku has been like a father to him and the former Vice-President got him a house to ‘use for the main time’. Okafor noted that his presidential candidate in the 2023 election is Atiku Abubakar.
Part of his speech in the video stated, “People approached me about Tinubu’s involvement to contest for the next president of Nigeria. I am a completely independent person; in the area that I perform, I am a comedian, musician and actor. Anything that has to do with anybody, people come to me and I address me in that direction. I know what to do.
“I do not know why this thing is going on like this. From time, I will never run sideways. It has been me and Atiku all this while, he has taken me places. If Atiku is running for president, certainly, because he has done a lot of things for me; there was a time he changed my house. He is like a father to me. He is contesting for president under PDP, certainly, I will be working for him. Atiku is my candidate.”
