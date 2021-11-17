NEWS
Reps approve Buhari’s $16bn, €1bn loan requests, $125m grant
The House of Representatives, yesterday, approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for new externally borrowing comprising $16.2 billion and €1.020 billion.
The House also approved a grant component of the external funding plan amounting to $125 million in the President’s request.
The approval was granted during the consideration of report on the ‘Request for a concurrent approval of donor fund projects under the Federal Government Proposed 2018-2020 External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan No. 2 and Addendum to the request for concurrent approval of Multilateral Fund Projects under the 2018-2021 Federal Government External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan’ by the House on Committee of Supply.
Chairman of the Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management, Hon. Ahmed Dayyabu Safana, who presented the report said that the World Bank, African Development Bank, and the French Development Agency (AFD) were among the funding agencies. He said that from the total sum of $16.230 billion, World Bank would provide $3,529,300,000; China EXIM Bank – $5,078,441,252; Industrial & Commercial Bank of China – $3,902,267,260; China Development Bank – $2,893,693,930; European ECA/KFW/IPEX/AFC – $190,255,276; Standard Chartered Bank/Sinocure – $62,120,000 while Africa Development Bank (AFDB) is to provide $698,500,000.
Similarly, the Chairman said that from the total sum of €1.020 billion, French Development Agency (AFD) would provide €345,000,000; European Investment Bank – €175,000,000 while International Capital Market would also provide €500,000,000.
The loan chedule of projects indicated that the Nigeria Electrification Project – Off Grid would receive $350,000,000 from World Bank and $200 million from AfDB; 330 KV DC North Core Interconnection of Nigeria/Niger-Benin/Togo-Burkina Faso is to gulp $29,300,000 from World Bank; Nigeria Transmission Expansion Project (NTEP-1) is to receive $210 million from Africa Development Bank (AfDB); while Northern Corridor Transmission Project is to gulp €245 million from French Development Agency (AFD).
READ ALSO: Buhari felicitates Jonathan at 64
From the total external loan approved for the Digital Economy, the National Identity Management Commission project would get $100 million from French Development Agency.
Also, from the sum of $500 million approved for the industrial sector, Federal Government is expected to raise Sovereign Guarantee for the Issuance of Eurobond as collateral to enable Bank of Industry to fund its Projects worth $500 million but not more than €750,000,000 International Capital Market.
From total loan of $12.065 billion proposed for transportation sector, Federal Ministry of Transportation is to receive $3,141,984,852 from China EXIM Bank to fund the Nigerian Coastal Railway Project: Lagos-Benin City Segment; $1,711,336,400 from China Exim Bank to fund Nigerian Coastal Railway Project: Benin-Onitsha including Onitsha Railway Bridge (Branch); $2,893,693,930 from China Development Bank to fund Nigerian Coastal Railway Project: Benin City-Warri – Yenegoa -Port Harcourt Segment; $3,902,267,260 from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to fund Central Line Project: Abuja – Baro – Itakpe – Ajaokuta segment; $25,120,000 FROM China EXIM Bank TO FUND Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernization Project Construction of the Branch Line (Apapa-Tin Can Island Port) and $190,255,276 from European ECA/KWF/IPEX/AFC to fund Kano-Maradi SGR with Branch to Dutse.
breaking
Governor Akeredolu appoints son as aide few months after bragging to make him Chief Of Staff
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has named his son, Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit, Governor’s Office (PPIMU).
Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
Ojogo added that the governor nominated 14 new commissioners-designate.
“Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has nominated 14 new commissioners-designate and seven special advisers,” the statement read.
“The commissioner nominees are as follows: Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju (Akoko South East), Otunba Adefarati Gboyega (Akoko South West), Rt Hon Olotu Fatai (Akoko North East), Dr. Julianah Oshadahun (Akoko North West), Otunba Dele Ologun (Akure North), Mr. Sunday Adekunle (Idanre) and Engr. Razaq Obe (Ifedore).
“Others are Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka (Ilaje), Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan (Irele), Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju (Odigbo), Mr. Femi Agagu (Okitipupa), Hon. Akinlosotu (Ondo East), Hon Omolola Fagbemi (Ondo West) and Chief Olayato Aribo (Ose).
“Those nominated for the position of Special Advisers include the following: Chief (Dr) Victor Ategbole, Dr. (Mrs) Wunmi Egbayelo Ilawole, Hon. (Barr) Tobi Ogunleye Felix, Dr. Ajibayo Adeyeye, Mrs Olamide Falana, Dr . Francis Adedayo Faduyile and Mr Oyeniyi Oseni.
“In the same vein, the governor appointed Mr. Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).
“The names of the nominees, especially the position of commissioner, will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.
“All nominated/appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes. Mr Governor wishes all nominated persons the best of luck.”
This comes 20 months after Akeredolu said Babajide worked hard during his campaign and that there was nothing anyone could do if he decided to appoint him as his Chief of Staff.
The governor while speaking during a dinner organised in commemoration of his third anniversary in March 2020 said his son worked harder than most members of the campaign.
“When somebody says Baba (Babajide) is this, I just laugh at them. If I wanted to make Baba my chief of staff, he can be; did you do more than him in the campaign? Ask yourself, how many of you did more than Baba in the campaign? How many?” he had asked.
“The young boy was going everywhere and all of us saw him but we decided not to because he wouldn’t want it. My son is satisfied, that’s why. If he is not, I will put him somewhere, there is nothing anybody can do. I will put him there, there is nothing you can do. Is he not my son? Is he not from Ondo state? Has he not worked?”
breaking
NRC directs shutdown of Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Warri train services over strike
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has directed district managers to be prepared to shut down train stations plying Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe routes in the event that workers down tools.
In an internal memo issued on Tuesday, the Managing Director of NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, alerted all district managers and relevant officers of the need to protect railway assets in the event the strike goes ahead.
The three-day warning strike by workers of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is to hold from November 18th to November 20th.
A letter titled, “Notice and Directive to embark on 3-day warning strike nationwide,” dated November 12th, had been addressed by the District Chairman/Secretary Nigeria Union of Railway workers and Senior Staff Association.
The workers’ unions had resolved “that all the district organs (DWCs) of the NUR and SSA should, as a matter of expedience, summon a general meeting of all the workers of their districts on Monday, 15th November 2021 at exactly 10.00 a.m prompt and, in unambiguous terms, notify the entire workers of the commencement of a 3-day warning strike beginning from midnight prior to Thursday, 18th through Saturday, 20th November 2021.”
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had invited the labour unions to a meeting on Saturday but it ended in a deadlock.
However, Okrikha said if no truce is reached, train service should be shut down with effect from Wednesday night.
The memo read, “The RDMs, managers and coordinators are to prepare and shut down train services appropriately by midnight of Wednesday, 17th November 2021.”
The memo also directed the officials to move all locomotive and coaches for Abuja-Kaduna, Warri-Itakpe and Lagos-Ibadan train services to safe places.
The MD further directed that all revenue collected should be banked by Wednesday.
“All RDMs, managers and coordinators should ensure that the running sheds and workshop areas are property secured. All RDMs, managers and coordinators should also endeavour to alert all private security outfits under their jurisdiction to be on standby to ensure the safety of railway assets,” the memo added.
General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR), Comrade Segun Esan, in a chat with Daily Trust last night said the mobilisation for the warning strike had been massive, adding there was no going back.
“The strike starts on midnight of this Wednesday prior to the dawn of Thursday 18/11/2021. The mobilisation for the strike is unprecedented and the entire NRC workers are top gear for the warning strike,” he said.
NEWS
#EndSARS: How Lagos agency, others tried to cover up Lekki tollgate massacre—Panel
The Lagos State Judicial Panel on #EndSARS has revealed that an agency of the state government wiped off evidence at Lekki tollgate following the “massacre” of peaceful protesters by soldiers and police operatives.
It also described the attack on peaceful protesters at the tollgate as a massacre, saying, “The atrocious maiming and killing of unarmed, helpless and unresisting protesters, while sitting on the floor and waving their Nigerian flags, while singing the National Anthem can be equated to a ‘massacre’ in context.”
Providing context for calling it a massacre, it added that “the soldiers actually shot blank and live bullets directly and pointedly into the midst of the protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, with the deliberate intention to assault, maim and kill;
“The soldiers turned back ambulances that were invited to render first aid and assistance to the wounded protesters.”
The panel was inaugurated on October 19, 2020, to look into complaints of citizens against human rights abuses by the police.
Following the incident at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020, the Terms of Reference of the panel was expanded to cover that incident.
The panel sat for well over one year and took testimonies of petitioners, witnesses, experts and lawyers.
In its report obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday, the panel revealed that the Nigerian army and police operatives indeed opened fire on #EndSARS protesters on the night of October 20, 2020, and killed some of them.
It, however, added noted that there was an attempt to cover up the incident, saying a government agency cleaned bloodstains and other evidence at the scene.
It said, “The Panel found that there was an attempt to cover up the Incident of the 20th of October by the cleaning of the Lekki Toll Gate and the failure to preserve the scene ahead of potential investigations.”
Further stating that there was evidence of a cover-up, the panel stated in its report, “It was alleged and corroborated that the soldiers had their vans parked at
the Lekki Toll Gate and removed as many bodies and corpses of the fallen protesters which they took away with their vans.
“One of the protesters who was shot and taken for dead, Olalekan Sanusi, who eventually escaped to narrate his ordeal and experience stated that 11 corpses were in the van, where he was placed in and presumed dead. Miss Dabira Ayuku also corroborated the above by stating that she saw about 7 dead bodies placed
in one of the military trucks at the Lekki Toll Gate on the night of 20th October, 2020.
“It was alleged and corroborated that soldiers picked bullet shells on the night of October 20 and policemen followed up in the morning of October 21 to pick bullet shells.
“Several unidentified bodies were removed by security agencies and LASEHMU (Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit) and deposited at various hospital mortuaries in Lagos State.
“Three (3) trucks with brushes underneath were brought to the Lekki Toll Gate in the morning of October 21st October, 2020 to clean up the scene of bloodstains and other evidence.
“There was abundant evidence before the Panel that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) indicated in its Twitter handle that it had effectively cleaned up the Lekki Toll Gate scene immediately after the incident of October 20, 2020.
“The denial of ambulances by the soldiers, which could have assisted in the prompt and effective treatment of injured protesters was cruel and inhuman and it contributed immensely to the large number of deaths and casualties on the part of the protesters, especially those from the Lekki Toll Gate.
“The Panel finds the cases of death or injured protesters as credible and uncontroverted.
“The Panel finds that most EndSARS protesters and victims of the Lekki Toll Gate Incident of October 20, 2020, were largely unwilling to be identified in public for fear of persecution or harassment by the security agencies and the government generally. Immediately after the protest, there was palpable fear that the Army and Police were visiting hospitals to ‘finish up’ the protesters to the extent that some of them could not return home immediately. Some of the protesters received threats and some were being trailed by unknown persons.”
Latest News
- Don’t assent to electoral act with direct primary, Ortom urges Buhari
- Reps approve Buhari’s $16bn, €1bn loan requests, $125m grant
- Governor Akeredolu appoints son as aide few months after bragging to make him Chief Of Staff
- NRC directs shutdown of Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Warri train services over strike
- “God will reward you” Jide Kosoko acknowledges Joke Silva for standing with Olu Jacobs despite health condition
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari leaves South Africa for Nigeria
-
POLITICS2 days ago
APC announces activities, timetable for 2022 Ekiti, Osun governorship elections
-
breaking16 hours ago
NRC directs shutdown of Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Warri train services over strike
-
NEWS1 day ago
#EndSARS: How Lagos agency, others tried to cover up Lekki tollgate massacre—Panel
-
breaking2 days ago
10-year-old boy, four others die in Lagos gas explosion
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
“God will reward you” Jide Kosoko acknowledges Joke Silva for standing with Olu Jacobs despite health condition
-
breaking16 hours ago
Governor Akeredolu appoints son as aide few months after bragging to make him Chief Of Staff
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
PHOTOS: Paul Pogba celebrates his wife Zulay on her 28th birthday