Report issues telecom companies fail to resolve – NCC urges Nigerians

Thursday, May 11, 2023
NEWS

Online Editor
By Online Editor

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has disclosed that Nigerians have a right to lodge their complaints with the commission in case telecommunication companies fail to resolve their complaints.

The commission made this disclosure during the 5th edition of the Telecom Campus Conversation held at the University of Ibadan on Thursday.

Head of Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Banji Ojo, while speaking on the topic “Data Depletion Issue: Tips on Data Usage for Better Quality of Experience,” informed the students that they have a right to complain to the commission in case telecommunication companies fail to resolve their issues.

 

While noting that the role of NCC is to keep informing consumers about their rights, Ojo said: “When you bought data that is supposed to last for a period, [but] unfortunately it finished before the end of the period, that is what we called data depletion.”

He continued: “Our duty is to keep on informing our consumers, to educate them to know what they are into. Consumers are key. Without consumers, there will be no NCC.

“We have a code called 622; [when] you dial it, it will take you to our agents. We have agents that will pick up your calls and speak with you in your language of choice.

 

“The essence of it is that we know that telecommunication companies may not be able to resolve your complaints. We want to give telecommunication consumers another platform to be able to complain. Dial 622. The moment you send the message, it will be relayed to us.”

 

