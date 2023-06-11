Sunday, June 11, 2023
Rep who labelled Nigeria Air as fraud asked me for bribe – Sirika

Former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has accused the lawmaker who branded the National Carrier as fraud of demanding five percent shares of Nigeria Air from him.

During a hearing by the House of Representatives, Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, had declared the launch of Nigeria Air a fraud.

He had picked holes in the project, criticising the Federal Government for what he described as poor handling.

But speaking when he appeared on ARISE TV on Sunday, Sirika said the lawmaker approached him and  asked for five percent shares of the airline for “him and his people”.

“Hon Nnaji asked me that I should give him 5% of Nigeria to carry him along with his people, and I said to him at that time that honourable, you didn’t understand me. This is a bidding process that has taken place. And some people won, So I think he should go to those people and ask for the 5 percent.”

