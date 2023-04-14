Rep Jibrin punctures FHA’s claim, releases document showing he resigned

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a lawmaker-elect, has debunked reports that he did not resign as the Executive Director, Research, Innovation and Development of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

The governing board of FHA had claimed that Jibrin was dismissed over alleged gross misconduct.

According to a letter dated April 6, signed by Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Aliyu Jafaru Laura, and made available to Daily Trust, the dismissal was recommended by a disciplinary committee set up after Jibrin allegedly absconded from work for several months.

The committee said it found out that Jibrin who won election on the platform of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to represent Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency of Kano state at the National Assembly, did not formally resign from FHA before he went to contest election.

Jibrin, however, said, he had resigned long ago, describing the dismissal as “unfounded, null and void”.

His letter of resignation made available to our correspondent on Thursday night showed that he resigned from FHA on December 15, 2021.

The letter reads: “Permit me to refer to your letter dated 24th July 2020 confirming my appointment as Executive Director Business Development, Federal Housing Authority by Mr. President. In this regard sir, I have the honour to respectfully thank the President and Commander in Chief, Federal Republic of Nigeria, for the honour bestowed me to serve the country in this capacity.

“Regrettably, the time has come where at this juncture, I respectfully tender my resignation as Executive Director Business Development, as I am not allowed to carry out the functions assigned to me by Mr. President as contained in my letter of appointment. This is as a result of undue interference from supervisory Authority and board as well as misleading the government as seen in the implementation of inconsistent policies and irregularities to serve narrow interests. All these continue to provide the Managing Director the latitude to abuse office and public trust unchecked.

“I have repeatedly followed laid down processes of complaint, with no response, instead, I have suffered victimization while these negative practices impugning on the integrity and interest of the Authority and nation continues unabated. It would be against every principle I behold to continue to work under such conditions and against the tenets of government accountability and public interest. As such, I cannot in good conscience continue to remain in office under these circumstances.

“I sincerely thank Mr. President and the Federal Government for the confidence impose on me. Over the last decade I have served this country in different capacity including as elected member of the National Assembly where I served as Chairman Finance and appropriation simultaneously. It is on record several patriotic stands I took in addition to huge personal sacrifice I made in public interest. As I resign to focus on community work, politics and my private business, I pledge to continue to serve this nation as may be required, please.”‘

The lawmaker also showed evidence that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation acknowledged and accepted his resignation on December 20, 2021.

“ACCEPTANCE OF RESIGNATION OF APPOINTMENT AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, FEDERAL HOUSING AUTHORITY”

“With reference to your letter No. BD/ADM/HAJ/VOL.1/556 dated 15th December, 2021, I am directed to inform you that Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria has accepted your resignation of appointment as the Executive Director, Federal Housing Authority with effect from 15th December, 2021.

“While conveying Mr. President’s appreciation to you for your services to the nation during your tenure, may I wish you God’s guidance and best of luck in your future endeavours.

“Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Ph.D, FCA Permanent Secretary/(General Services Office), For: Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”

Jibrin was appointed executive director (business development) of FHA in August 2020 after the court sacked him as a house of representatives member.