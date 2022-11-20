Reno Omokri reacts to attack on G5 governors, Bode George in Lagos

Ex-presidential aide Reno Omokri has reacted to Sunday’s protest in Chief Bode George’s house in Ikoyi, Lagos.

George had hosted the five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors, some leaders and members of the party

The G5 Governors include Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Protest erupted at the meeting when Wike addressed the gathering and told them to only vote for the party’s senatorial, House Representatives and House of Assembly candidates.

He told members not to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Lagos Gubernatorial candidate, Abdullazeez Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor.

Some members of the party then staged a walkout and insisted on voting Atiku and Jandor.

The aggrieved members began chanting Atiku, Atiku, Atiku

George was almost attacked but was rescued by his security details.

Reacting to the incident, Omokri called for calm and urged PDP members to exercise restraint.

“It is unwise to attack Chief Bode George and the G5 Governors. There is nothing to gain by doing that. Let us leave room for reconciliation. Even if they insult, it is not the end of the world. No matter how slim the chances of reconciliation are, still take it!”