Reno Omokri praises Kwankwaso

Outspoken social and political activist, Reno Omokri, has commended the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Reno was reacting to Kwankwaso performance at the Arise TV/CDD Town Hall meeting held in Abuja on Sunday.

Kwankwaso had during his presentation at the event reeled out his performance when he was governor of Kano State.

Commenting after the presentation, Omokri said : ‘If what Rabiu Kwankwaso said about his record of reducing recurrent expenditure in Kano to 30% and raising capital to 70% is true, then he did well. Along with his claim that he did not leave debt in Kano. That is praiseworthy. Such a record is worth chest beating!”