Reno finally dumps Atiku, supports Tinubu’s second term bid

Former media aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, who was a staunch critic of President Bola Tinubu in the run-up to the 2023 election, has joined the league of those singing the President’s praise over his policies since coming to office.

Omokri, who is a member of the People Democratic Party and strong supporter of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, in a post on his X handle on Tuesday said he will support Tinubu in 2027 if Atiku contest against him.

He wrote:

If there are three names on the ballot in 2027 and they are as follows: Waziri Atiku Abubakar Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Gregory Obi And God spares my life and the lives of the above people, I will vote for and work vehemently for the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so help me, God! In terms of acknowledging loyalty, economic handling, dispute resolution and having a forgiving heart, Asiwaju is a far better politician than anyone on that list.

