Rename Aso Rock Presidential Villa after Queen Elizabeth – Ohanaeze counters Garba

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned a former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba over his opinion that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) be renamed after the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Garba had in a post on his social media pages, wished that the UNN be renamed after the late Queen.

But Ohanaeze did not take it lightly, describing it as a joke taken too far.

In a statement signed by the Secretary-General of the Igbo group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, he said the Aso Rock Presidential Villa should instead be named after the Queen.

Ohanaeze, while cautioning the Federal Government against “renaming the foremost and most prestigious University, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, after the late British Monarch”, said the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia was already named after the late British Monarch.

He said, “It is known as Queen Elizabeth Medical Centre, Umuahia, but Nigerians are yet to see the late Queen Elizabeth’s memorial in the Northern region.

“Ndigbo were instrumental and played a role in hosting the late Britain’s Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1956 when Nigeria hosted her.

“It has not skipped our memories about the assistance rendered by an Igbo wealthy business mogul, Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu.

“The then Nigerian Government couldn’t afford a Rolls-Royce, so they approached and borrowed the one belonging to Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, the father of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the Igbo legendary icon”.

“If the Nigerian Government and the Presidency wish to immortalize the late Britain’s Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, they should look at the role of the Queen in granting Nigeria political freedom and Independence on 1st October, 1960.

“So, the most appropriate place to show gratitude to the late Monarch should be the citadel of power.

“The Federal Government should rename the Aso Rock Presidential State House and Residence after Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is the best place to honor Queen Elizabeth II instead of destroying the symbol of Nigeria’s citadel of learning,” Isiguzoro further stated.