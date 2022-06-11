NEWS
Released train passengers moved to Abuja
The 11 captives of the Abuja-Kaduna train who were released on Saturday have been moved to the nation’s capital.
According to a source, the victims are currently undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Publisher of Desert Herald, Tukur Mamu, facilitated the release of the victims who spent over 70 days in captivity.
It was gathered that the 11 victims regained their freedom after eight children of their abductors were released to them on Saturday.
A source told our correspondent that instead of the terrorists to release all female captives as earlier agreed, they released six vulnerable females and five males said to be suffering from deteriorating health condition.
The source said the released victims are expected to reunite with family members in the FCT on Sunday.
NEWS
Burna Boy’s police escort shoots two at Lagos club
The Lagos State Police Commissioner’s Special Squad has detained five policemen attached to singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy for attempted murder after they shot two fun seekers, Irebami Lawrence and another identified simply as Tolu, at Club Cubana in Lagos on Wednesday.
The development comes just a few years after the Lagos State police command declared Burna Boy wanted for allegedly sending armed thugs to assault and rob fellow musician, Abiye Jumbo, aka Mr. 2Kay.
According to a preliminary police report by the Bar Beach Police Division in Lagos State, trouble started around 4am on June 8, 2022 when the musician and five police escorts visited Club Cubana in Victoria Island.
About four policemen waited outside while one of the policemen identified as Inspector Ibrahim, who was in mufti, accompanied the Grammy- winning artiste into the club.
According to multiple witness statements, the singer was in the VIP section with three women when he spotted another woman.
He was reported to have told Ibrahim to invite the woman to come join him.
However, the lady’s husband was said to have lambasted Burna Boy, insisting that it was disrespectful for any man to make advances at his wife.
After some minutes, Burna Boy was reported to have made fresh advances towards the woman.
This infuriated her husband further and his friends who had gathered at the club and the matter soon degenerated.
“As things were getting heated, Ibrahim brought out his service pistol and shot multiple times while Burna Boy was laughing,” said a senior policeman.
In the process, 27 year-old Lawrence was shot in the thigh while his friend, Tolu, was hit in the head by a bullet.
This caused commotion in the club.
Some people brought out their phones to record what was happening but the policemen began snatching and smashing phones.
“They eventually made their way out of the club and also shot into the air in order to escape. While all this happened, the Cubana management did nothing about it. In the first place, they ought not to have allowed anyone to bring in a gun into the club,” said a senior policeman.
It was learnt that Burna Boy and his crew drove off to one of his properties in the Elegushi end of the Lekk-Epe Expressway and later Lekki Phase 1.
“Aware of what he had done, Burna Boy took the next flight out without even informing his policemen. He only called them on video later to inform them that he had travelled to Spain. All his police escorts have been arrested and are currently at the command headquarters,” said a top source at the office of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.
Sources close to the victims said the police were already making attempts to protect Burna Boy because of his status while the victims were treating their wounds at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.
“They want to focus all attention on the policemen and absolve Burna Boy of blame. It is obvious that the police will not do anything about the matter just like in the case of Mr 2Kay,” said a friend of the victims.
A brother to the victim, who identified himself only as Jide, said his brother had undergone a surgery to remove the bullet from his thigh on Friday.
Jide further stated Irebami, who is based in the United States, had only arrived in Nigeria a week ago for a wedding when the unfortunate incident happened.
He also berated the management of Club Cubana for not doing enough to forestall the situation, adding that the club management had not even reached out to the family since the incident occurred.
Jide added, “My brother and his friends came in from the US for a wedding when this thing happened. The annoying part was that Burna Boy was even laughing when this shooting was taking place. He approved of what they did.
“One of the bullets grazed my brother’s friend in the head while my brother was shot in the thigh. He underwent a surgery on Friday.
“The Cubana people are even denying that anything happened. They have not even reached out to us. It was only the morning of the shooting that a manager at the club, White Lion, interacted with us.”
Attempts to get a response from Burna Boy’s manager, Mrs. Bose Ogulu, who is also his mother, proved abortive as she neither responded to calls nor a text message on Saturday.
Similarly, Chioma Nwachukwu, a media consultant for Cubana, did not respond to calls on Saturday.
But the Spokesman for the Lagos State Police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the focus of the investigation were the policemen.
Hundeyin also claimed that the police had not received any complaint from any victim.
He said, “It was the policemen attached to him that shot and it is an internal disciplinary matter. They will explain why they had to shoot into the air and the outcome of their explanation during the investigation will determine what steps to take next.
“So, it is an internal thing with the police officers that were with him. Except you have news that Burna Boy was the one shooting; then we will have to investigate how he got the gun and all that. But what we have for now is that the policemen were the ones that shot.
“We are treating the policemen internally for disciplinary matters. We didn’t get a report of somebody being hit by a bullet. If somebody was hit by a bullet, anybody treating the person is supposed to have reported but we didn’t get any report of such. The investigation is ongoing.”
In 2017, the Lagos State police command declared Burna Boy wanted for allegedly sending thugs to attack and rob fellow artiste, Mr 2kay, in his room at the Eko Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island after performing in the 2face’s ‘Buckwyld N Breathless’ concert held in the hotel.
They were reported to have beaten him up and dispossessed him of a wristwatch, gold jewellery, phones, among other valuables estimated at millions of naira, at gunpoint.
The matter was later settled amicably between Burna Boy and Mr 2Kay and the Ye crooner escaped criminal prosecution.
NEWS
Names of train passengers released by terrorists
At least 11 of the passengers who boarded the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train in March have regained freedom.
The captives spent over 70 days in kidnappers’ den before they were released after intense negotiation.
After spending six females and five male captives were released on Saturday.
The Publisher of Desert Herald, Tukur Mamu, served as a mediator in the deal that led to their release.
The names of the freed captives:
- Amina Ba’aba Mohammed
- Rashida Yusuf Busari
- Jessey John
- Hannah Ajewole
- Amina Jibril
- Najib Mohammed Dahiru
- Hassan Aliyu
- Peace A. Boy
- Danjuma Sa’idu
- Gaius Gambo
Mamu, who had not discloses the identity of the 11th passenger as of the time of this report, said President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Defence Staff as well as other security agencies must be commended for their roles in the release.
He added that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi equally played a crucial role behind the scene.
“He was involved from the first day I started. In fact, I accepted that role because of his directives to that effect. Even the final arrangement of how and the safest place to get the victims was arranged and coordinated by him,” he said of Gumi.
Earlier, the abductors had demanded the release of eight of their children said to have been in the custody of the Federal Government.
NEWS
Terrorists release 11 kidnapped train passengers
Terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound train on March 28, 2022, have released 11 of the captives.
The terrorists had bombed a section of the rail track, forcing the train to derail after which they opened fire on the passengers, killing nine and abducting 62, including children and the elderly.
The 11 were released after spending about 74 days in captivity,
The released captives; six females and five male captives, were released on Saturday following intense negotiations.
The Publisher of Desert Herald, Tukur Mamu, who served as a mediator, confirmed the development.
He said his sources confided in him that the terrorists released the male captives on health grounds, adding that the women were among the vulnerable in captivity.
“It was expected initially that all the abducted women will be released in the first batch while negotiations for the release of the remaining victims will continue but the abductors had cut down the number of women they initially agreed to release because the Nigerian Government had demanded that they include those with life threatening injuries among the released.”
Some relatives of the abducted passengers told Daily Trust that they had been expecting the release of the captives.
Since the incident, the terrorists had released two people, one of them, the Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture Alwan Hassan, who was said to have paid about N100million and a pregnant woman, who was reportedly released on compassionate ground.
Earlier, the abductors had demanded the release of eight of their children said to have been in the custody of the Federal Government.
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
ISWAP responsible for Owo church attack ― FG
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Stock futures muted ahead of Friday’s key inflation report
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months
-
POLITICS2 days ago
APC presidential primary: ‘I’m of proud of you’, Osibanjo’s wife hails him
-
NEWS2 days ago
INEC gives Atiku, Tinubu, others one week to present running mates
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023 election: Full list of presidential candidates that have emerged
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Blac Chyna ‘ready to face’ Rob Kardashian in ‘nightmare’ court case after boxing match
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Akpabio clinches APC Senate ticket