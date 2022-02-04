NEWS
Release our people or take them to court, families of BDC operators tell Buhari
Aggrieved family members of the 45 Bureau De Change (BDC) operators from Kano who were arrested 11 months ago have called on the federal government to release their sons, husbands and fathers or take them to the court.
They lamented that the absence of their breadwinners had continued to take a negative toll on their families.
The mothers, wives and children Thursday took their appeal before the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to seek the emirate’s intervention on the issue.
After a listening session, the emir directed a delegation of five among the about 50 women and a few boys to file a proper written complaint with the promise to extend intervention.
Recall that some Bureau De Change operators were arrested for allegedly facilitating the transfer of money to Boko Haram terrorists.
Some of them were traders at the foreign exchange open market in Wapa, Fagge Local Government of Kano State.
Prominent among the BDC operators arrested in the state are: Baba Usaini, Abubakar Yellow (Amfani), Yusuf Ali Yusuf (Babangida), Ibrahim Shani, Auwal Fagge and Muhammad Lawan Sani (a gold dealer).
Speaking with Daily Trust after the meeting with the emir, Halima Jibrin Garo, a mother whose husband is among those arrested, lamented that since they were picked up by the security agents, there had been no sign of their whereabouts.
“Our children have stopped going to school because of the financial crisis we are in. To feed is a problem. Those who are extending a helping hand are tired. Their own issues alone are enough.
“My husband left me with a month-old pregnancy, now I have delivered a four-month-old baby and his father is not even aware.
“Among us is a woman who also gave birth to twins and many of us who underwent operations.
“We are appealing to the government to please come to our aid. We are really suffering.
“We are here today to cry out to our father and leader, the emir of Kano, to please intervene and come to our aid. They should please look at the situation of the little children with us. Most of them have stopped going to school.”
Another protester, Nasiba Gwani Lawi, whose husband, Mansur Muhammad Usman, and brother-in-law, Yazid Muhammad Usman, are among those in custody, said she had not heard from the two since they were reinvited.
She said, “They (the brothers) were invited at first and later cleared that they have no issue in the case but later were invited again. Since then, we have not heard about them or know their whereabouts.
“We followed up to Abuja; they said we will see them at court but all to no avail. We have contacted several authorities but nothing positive.
“Our major concern is to know their fates as we are in the dark. Let them be brought out to the court. If they are guilty let them be charged, if they are not, they should be freed.”
The mother of Abdulrahman Dukawa, one of those in custody, also lamented how the authorities keep lying to them.
“One of his daughters is even dead and he is not aware. Another is currently sick.
“Honestly, the way we are being treated is our major concern. Let them bring them out so they can face the law and at least, we know they are alive, hale and hearty.”
Zannira Uwaisu is the wife of Auwalu Ali Alhassan, who is also in custody. She said her husband was invited along with his three brothers.
“My mother-in-law is now bedridden as a result of her four sons in this dilemma.
“My co-wife has nine children, she is also bedridden. They should please come to our aid. Our 16 children are here with us; we are suffering. They are no longer going to school.”
Zainab Garo, Ahmad Munzali, Ruqayya Abubakar Ibrahim, Aliyu Umar Abdullahi and Khadija Idris are some of the children of those in custody. They joined their mothers to appeal to the government to please come to their aid by releasing their fathers so they can come back to them and continue to look after them.
“We are not going to school anymore, feeding at home is not easy anymore. Our mothers are really suffering.
One killed, 4 others injured as peaceful Hijab protest turns violent in Kwara
One person was feared dead with several others injured as a protest by Muslim parents and students over the continuous denial of the use of hijab by Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS), Ijagbo, turned violent on Thursday.
It was gathered that the parents and the students arrived the school around 7am in protest against the decision but were attacked by thugs.
In one of the viral videos of the incident, the protesters are seen scampering amidst gunshots.
A resident of Ijagbo, Alhaji Soliju, said security operatives had been stationed at the gate while broken bottles littered the ground.
Another resident who does not want his name in print told our reporter on phone that the protest was peaceful until the attack.
The resident said, “The Muslims continued the protest at the gate of the school this morning before they were attacked by some thugs.
“I saw a boy who was injured in the process being rushed to the hospital on a motorcycle. We don’t really know whether he was shot or matcheted, but we heard that he later died.
“Another boy was beaten severely in the process by the thugs who came with cutlasses and guns, and several other people were injured. The protest was peaceful until the attack.”
He added that, “Although the situation is calm now, but we don’t know what could happen next.”
It was gathered that banks and other schools around the vicinity closed down as a result of the incident.
Several calls to the state’s Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Timothy Reuben Ibitoye, were not answered.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Education, Kamaldeen Aliagan, said a statement would soon be issued on the matter.
It would be recalled that before the school gate incident, students and parents, on Wednesday, stormed the Government House, Ilorin, to protest the decision of OBHS over the matter.
Some of the parents told Daily Trust that their wards had been denied access to the school for the last three weeks despite the directive of the government to the contrary.
They also accused the leadership of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the matter.
Before then, the Kwara State Government, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, restated its policy and directed management of schools in the state to allow the use of hijab and beret by willing students.
Also, a government delegation, led by the Commissioner for Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, had visited the school on two occasions to resolve the matter.
Nnamdi Kanu: We’re ready for peace if Buhari government wants to negotiate – IPOB
he Indigenous People of Biafra has said that its doors are open for “meaningful” and “sincere” peaceful engagement with other nationalities and the Federal Government if, indeed, Nigeria is ready for such.
In a statement on Thursday, the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, never asked anybody to relax the freedom fight, but only advised Biafrans worldwide to embrace peace within the family.
The group also said, “Before we enter into any peaceful engagement with Nigeria, Nigeria must show us that it is favourably disposed towards peace.”
Powerful explained that Kanu only urged those who were trying to get distracted within the family to embrace peace and ensure the group is intact as a family.
The statement reads in part, “We are ready for peace if they need our peace. Because IPOB is a peaceful non-violent movement, our doors are open for meaningful and sincere peaceful engagement with other nationalities in Nigeria and even with the Federal Government if they are ready for such peaceful engagement.
“We are human beings and cannot jeopardise our honour and respect before the international community. But before we enter into any peaceful engagement with Nigeria, Nigeria must show us that it is favourably disposed towards peace.
“IPOB is ready for peace if Nigeria is out for peace, but so far, Nigeria has only proved it is out for violence. But no matter how much they persecute us, the Nigeria security agents cannot break our resolve to get Biafra people liberated.
“Let us put the records straight as regards the laughable deliberate attempt to misrepresent the message of our leader to the IPOB family members. The fallacious reports in some national dailies that our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has asked IPOB members to embrace peace with Nigeria is another attempt by our enemies to sow seed of disunity in our midst.
“They think they can report the messenger out of context and possibly cause disaffection in the IPOB family but that antics can no longer work.
“We are surprised at the mischievous twisting of a clear message from our leader by the enemies of the struggle. Their aim is to create confusion and cause disaffection in the IPOB family but they came too late.
“We therefore, want to put the record straight: What our leader said was that IPOB members should ensure continued peace in the movement.
“Nnamdi Kanu never called for anybody to relax but advised family members worldwide to embrace peace within the family. We are ready for peace if they need our peace. Those traitors trying to create confusion in the family should be careful.”
ISIS leader, Ibrahim Qurayshi killed in raid by US special forces
Ibrahim Qurayshi, leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has been killed by US special operations forces.
This was confirmed in a statement by US president, Joe Biden, on Thursday.
According to Biden, Qurayshi was “removed” in a counterterrorism mission that happened overnight in north-western Syria.
“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place.
“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS.
“All Americans have returned safely from the operation,” the statement reads.
Qurayshi was named as ISIS leader, after the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019 by US troops.
