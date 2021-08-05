LIFESTYLES
Regular sex keeps the punani healthy
They say too much of a good thing is not good for you, right?
Well, not according to recent research that reveals having a lot of sex can be good for the punani.
This is besides the known benefits such as burning calories, reducing stress and boosting immunity.
According to sex expert Dr Hilda Hutcherson, sex keeps the punani alive and lubricated, especially as women get older and oestrogen levels go down.
Dr Hutcherson explained that sexual activity kept blood flowing down there, and decreased some of the changes caused by menopause.
The doctor further conceded that all kind of sexual activities could be beneficial.
Additionally, a lot of gynaecologists are currently recommending vibrators to increase blood flow to the punani.
As women age, experts agree that having regular sex strengthens the pelvic muscle. Even with menopause on the horizon, some women give birth during that decade, too.
Essentially, your 40s can be marked by fertility or the end of it.
LIFESTYLES
Why do men love a tight punani?
you’re like me and love football and its tactics, you’ll agree with the following: Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have one thing in common.
Besides the clubs having been coached by undoubtedly one of the greatest footballing managers ever in modern football in Pep Guardiola, these teams have mastered the art of playing against teams who defend narrowly and are compact defensively.
Their ability to penetrate these tightly-marked spaces make them one of the most feared teams in world football.
According to Pep, mastering the art of penetrating a tightly marked defense requires patience, precision and execution PPE, excuse the pun.
Maybe this is the same sentiments men share when it comes to having sex with someone with a tight punani. “Sexologists attribute friction to most men who prefer a tighter punani during sex.”
According to google, there are thousands of searches daily on the tightness and the sexual enjoyment relating to the punani.
Almost affirming the growing trend of a tight punani.
So let’s quickly look at composition of a tight punani and why men love it.
Experts agree that the tightness of the punani can be attributed to a number of things:
From lubrication/arousal to chronic dryness, or vaginismus, which is a painful condition in which the pelvic floor muscles involuntarily constrict or even clamps up during penetration.
There is also the experiencing of too much stimulation which is a sensation that feels blissful to one person may feel which is what most guys tend to enjoy.
Experts have also discovered that more and more women are investing in Kegel exercises, which help with strengthening their pelvic floor muscles, which in turn makes their punani moretighter.
Sexologists attribute friction to most men who prefer a tighter punani during sex.
It is this friction that brings about a stronger 4-5 arousal and even a more enjoyable penetration.
Sexologists also caution that the tightness of the punani is subject to various implications.
From aging, menopause, pregnancy and sexual activity.
These things determine how tight the punani can be.
In conclusion, men ought to remember that the tightness of the punani has some factors, if you so happen to come across it.
Remember to apply the PPE strategy.
LIFESTYLES
Doctors’ Strike: Return to negotiating table, Buhari taking steps – FG begs NARD
The Minister of State for Health, Dr Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, on Tuesday, urged the leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to come back to the negotiating table to address outstanding issues.
The minister, who appealed to NARD at the opening ceremony of this year’s Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), FCT chapter, in Abuja, said President Muhammadu Buhari was taking every necessary step to strengthen Nigeria’s response to re-emerging infectious diseases through the provision of medical infrastructure.
The appeal is coming following NARD’s nationwide indefinite strike, which started on Monday to press home the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding it entered into with the Federal Government in March 2021 on welfare and other issues that affect members.
Mamora said, “I encourage you to ensure industrial peace in the health sector so that citizens can reap maximum benefits from your efforts.
“In saying this, there can’t be a better time and opportunity for me to appeal to doctors who’re currently on strike.
“My appeal is that they return to the negotiating table so that whatever outstanding issues can be sorted out. That’s my passionate appeal to all our colleagues.
“Even in times of war, the combatants at the end of the day come to the roundtable for the amicable resolution of issues. That’s my appeal to our colleagues all over the country who are currently engaged in the strike for the benefit of our people.”
Mamora also reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, including efforts to expand healthcare coverage in Nigeria.
Mamora said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is taking all necessary steps to strengthen Nigeria’s preparedness and response to emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases through the provision of medical infrastructure.”
LIFESTYLES
Men also get menopause!
It might come as a surprise to many but men also go through menopause.
Male menopause is said to affect about 24% of men who are over 40.
Experts use the term andropause, or late onset hypogonadism, to describe this condition in men.
A number of men experience physical changes in middle age due to declining hormonal levels.
Symptoms are irritability, weight gain, low sex drive and function, sleeping problems, depression, tiredness and strength loss. It may even include hot flushes.
“Not every man will experience this, but the symptoms are very real,” says Luigi Simone, MD, a family doctor at Scripps Clinic Encinitas in the US with a special focus on men’s health.
There’s a reason it’s called male menopause. It’s because it can produce many of the same symptoms as female menopause.”
Unlike with female menopause, research published by Britain’s National Health Service show that male testosterone levels will decline by 1-2% every year over the age of 40. This is a natural, normal process, with 18-year-olds typically showing testosterone levels exceeding 1 000 nanograms per decilitre, compared to 200 ng/dl in 80-year-old men.
If you are within the age range of andropause and suspect that you might have it, visit your doctor so you can have tests done and undergo treatment.
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
‘I want to go back to this stature’ Actress Eniola Badmus cries out as she shares throwback photo
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Nollywood actor Olaiya Igwe not dead
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Femi Adebayo weeps as grandma dies in her sleep
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Kidnappers of Bethel Baptist students demand N81m ransom
-
NEWS17 hours ago
‘I am not a kidnapper, I am a businessman’ – ‘Evans the kidnapper’ cries out in court
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Many confirmed dead as fresh disease outbreak hits Sokoto
-
LIFESTYLES20 hours ago
What do men want during sex
-
SPORTS2 days ago
6 players Liverpool are trying to sell before transfer window slams shut