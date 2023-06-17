Regina Daniels jets out to celebrate husband’s victory with elders

Nollywood actress and mother of two, Regina Daniels, has jetted out to celebrate her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko’s victory with the elders and youths of Delta North senatorial district, Delta State.

Regina Daniels shares photos of herself, her husband and her two sons, Khalifa and Munir Nwoko, on their way to celebrate Ned Nwoko’s victory.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, Regina Daniels claimed she is heading out to celebrate with those who shew undivided support towards her husband’s victory.

“Heading to delta state to celebrate with the elders and youths of Delta North who came out to show their undivided support towards this victory.”

Regina Daniels pens appreciation with loved-up photos

Before this, Regina Daniels Nwoko has penned an appreciation to God and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, for his love and care.

Regina Daniels shared loved up photos of herself and Ned Nwoko on her verified Instagram page, appreciating her husband for being a wonderful father to their children and a wonderful husband to her.

She also appreciated God, who blessed her with Ned Nwoko, praying that her husband will live long in good health.

She wrote, “Dim oma, every day I thank God for blessing me with a wonderful father to the kids and a wonderful husband to me….your days shall be long with good health, ezigbo dim.”