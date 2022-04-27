CELEBRITIES
Regina Daniels gets two new tattoos
Dazzling actress, producer, and entrepreneur, Regina Daniels, has added two new tattoos.
As of October 2019, the mother of one had seven tattoos inked on different parts of her body ranging from her wrist to cleavage, upper arm and upper shoulder on her back.
The actress recently revealed her two new tattoos in one of the numerous pictures shared on her official Instagram account.
It was gathered that the two new tattoos, a dove and a combination of linear moon and bright sun, are located under her right arm and a little below her right wrist.
While the dove tattoo is situated just a little below the heartbeat pulse rate tattoo on her right wrist, the linear moon cum bright sun tattoo is situated under her right arm.
The two tattoos join seven other tattoos on Daniels that include Forever 16 with an infinity sign, Heartbeat pulse rate, Nautical star, Princess, Heart shape, Butterfly, and crucifix.
CELEBRITIES
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘rule out’ kids together as they prep for a party
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be planning their happy ever after, but the duo are reportedly not planning to have any children together.
The couple recently got engaged for the second time almost two decades after the actor originally popped the question.
It didn’t work out first time round and the pair went their separate ways, with J-Lo having twins Emme and Max, 13, with Marc Anthony.
Ben shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner; Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.
However, now they have reunited, they appear to be happy with their own broods and don’t plan any further additions.
A source told HollywoodLife : “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives.
“J-Lo’s connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate,” the insider added.
“They are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and J-Lo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.”
The source added that the singer has a special bond with Ben’s youngest child Samuel, who is said to be very much like his dad.
They continued: “She treats all his kids like her own, while always respecting the fact that Jen is their mother. Ben and J-Lo came back into each other’s lives with a full brood of children, and they are so blessed because they are all really good kids.
“They are focusing on raising them to be good adults now and the party of five is enough for them.”
The glam couple were spotted on Tuesday picking up a host of rental equipment and looking set for a big party.
The pair were seen lugging the equipment from a store in Burbank, California, known for renting camera drones and stabilisers.
They both donned a casual choice of outfit, with Jennifer rocking a white t-shirt with a red retro Coca-Cola logo. She paired it with a dark blue pair of baggy jeans and her signature hoop earrings and high ponytail.
Her huge engagement ring was in full vision and she looked in good spirits as she walked behind her man.
Ben seemed to be the mover as he carried a number of heavy-looking boxes.
He wore a maroon t-shirt with The Dickens emblazoned across the front.
CELEBRITIES
Will Smith flies to India for ‘spiritual purposes’ to escape Oscars slap drama
Will Smith has reportedly flown to India for ‘spiritual purposes’ as he tries to escape his Oscars slap drama.
The 53-year-old actor stunned the world when he stormed the stage during the live awards ceremony and assaulted Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
The King Richard star – who resigned from the Academy following the slap – has been laying low since the incident, which also saw him banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.
Will flew halfway around the world to escape the spotlight, and landed in India to embark on a trip that will focus on practising yoga and meditation, a source told People magazine.
The dad-of-three arrived at a private airport in Mumbai, where he was greeted by paparazzi, and later posed for photographs with waiting fans.
He is said to have travelled for “spiritual purposes” and was reportedly keen to take time out to reflect on the shocking incident, which left the star-studded audience – and millions of viewers at home – gobsmacked.
Furious Academy bosses were rumoured to be considering revoking Will’s Oscar win, as he won the Best Actor gong for his role in King Richard just moments after he slapped Chris on stage.
However, they instead gave him a decade-long ban, which will mean he’s uninvited to the Oscars, as well as other events.
The Men In Black star apologised for his behaviour in an emotional statement, and vowed to change his ways, as he fears his Hollywood career could be over.
Will said he was forced to defend his wife Jada, who suffers from alopecia, when Chris cracked a joke about her hair loss, but admitted his actions were “shocking, painful and inexcusable”.
“Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” he said.
The Matrix star Jada has kept quiet over the incident, but recently confirmed she and her famous family – including daughter Willow and son Jaden – will discuss the Oscars slap on her online show Red Table Talk.
“The Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls,” a statement read.
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears quits social media ‘for a little while’ after announcing pregnancy
Britney Spears is taking a break from her social media “for a little while” – not long after sharing her pregnancy announcement.
The singer, 40, explained she is not going to be active on Instagram or any other platform over the next few weeks, as she takes a hiatus from her social media.
Britney is expecting her third child this year – her first with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney has two sons – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 – from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.
It is not uncommon for Britney to disappear off of the face of the earth after sharing big news – as she did the same thing back in September, when Sam proposed to her.
She briefly deleted her own Instagram page after telling her followers she is set to get married.
At the time, Britney declared she was taking “time off” to celebrate her engagement.
Earlier this week, the glowing mum-to-be opened up about having another baby and how special the moment is for her.
Britney said: “I genuinely like holding this precious miracle inside of me … I just want time to stop and hold it in here for eternity … the stillness of holding something so holy and beautiful inside me makes me feel more blessed than anything.”
he Toxic singer had fans guessing her baby’s gender recently as she shared a post of her rolling around on the beach in the Mexican heat.
Fans were quick to flood the comments with the first to not beat around the bush, writing: “It’s definitely a girl.”
Many more agreed as they shared their love of the “beautiful” image, with some urging Britney to not forget that she is as “beautiful” as well.
Britney had often said in the past that she hoped to have another child but during her 13-year conservatorship, she was mandated to stay on birth control by her father Jamie Spears, who presided over it until his involvement was ended last year.
Latest News
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘rule out’ kids together as they prep for a party
- Will Smith flies to India for ‘spiritual purposes’ to escape Oscars slap drama
- I’ve decided to run, I owe no one else any allegiance – Osinbajo
- Regina Daniels gets two new tattoos
- Wizkid to headline Rolling Loud music festival
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
US stocks rebound ahead of Big Tech earnings week
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Tips for men to last longer in bed
-
NEWS1 day ago
Court orders CCT Chairman, Umar to appear before Senate for alleged misconduct
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Crystal Palace’s Zaha equals Kanu’s Premier League record, behind Toure and Ameobi
-
POLITICS1 day ago
2023 : Governor Bala Mohammed gives condition for withdrawal from presidential race
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Ashley Graham proudly shows off stretch marks three months after giving birth to twins
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Paul Pogba leaves Man Utd WhatsApp group after receiving two contract offers
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Man City must suffer against Real Madrid – Guardiola