Refusal to take COVID-19 vaccine prevents Christian pilgrims, University professors from travelling
Seven intending Christian pilgrims from Bauchi State have been prevented from embarking on holy pilgrimage to Israel due to their refusal to be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine, even as 18 dons from two universities in the state have volunteered to take doses of the vaccine.
This was revealed by the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed while speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Friday.
Dr Mohammed had decried the skepticism showed by the people of the state towards the COVID-19 vaccination, adding that some who did not take the vaccine wanted to be issued with vaccination cards, an act he warned against.
Dr Mohammed declared that the fact that the intending Christian pilgrims could not make the trip to the holy land was an indication that the world was taking the issue of vaccination for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
He said in the nearest future, evidence of being vaccinated would become part of the new normal not only in the country but all over the world.
The BASPHCDA boss informed that as soon as the state rolls out the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination, 17 professors from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi and another don from the Bauchi State University, Gadau, came forward to take the vaccine.
“Immediately they heard that we had got supply of vaccine, they quickly came to the agency to take their jabs. The reason was that they wanted to travel out of the country but were refused travelling documents.
“So, they had to come back to take it. Another person came from the State University in Gadau to take the vaccination. You can see how important it is,” Dr Mohammed asserted.
Speaking on the need for increased enlightenment and awareness campaign, Mohammed urged the media in the state to join in educating people about the need to get the vaccine, adding that the media also need to disabuse people’s minds on the misconceptions and misinformation they have about the vaccine.
He decried a situation where media professionals who ought to be in the forefront of the campaign against the spread of COVID-19 are not doing enough in terms of being trained.
“To my surprise, only a few media men are here for the training. We need to have more of you people here to discuss the matter of COVID-19 vaccination.”
He disclosed that despite still having about 21,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine unused, Bauchi State still got another delivery of the vaccine, saying that all are being stored in the agency’s cold room store.
“Now, the first and second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered but we still have about 21,000. We got another delivery of the vaccine yesterday (Thursday). It is in our store.”
With the country getting other brands of vaccine, the BASPHCDA executive chairman, however, warned against people taking different COVID-19 vaccines, saying that it would not help immunity.
According to Mohammed, “people are making mistakes. If they take one vaccine, they will want to take another different vaccine; that is totally wrong. That is not acceptable, it will not help the immunity; it may even affect the immunity.”
He called on people not to panic if they experience any side effects like fever when they take the vaccine, saying that they should just take paracetamol.
“We have people that have severe fever, some are mild fever. These are expected in any vaccination. The important thing is to know that there is no cause for alarm. As soon as any of the symptoms is noticed, the person should just take PCM. They should not wait and should report to the nearest health facility immediately.
“People will have reaction and keep quiet and die in silence. We have NAFDAC here and they are working to ensure that the vaccine remains potent. They are training people on how to handle the situation.
“We are doing everything possible to see how to ameliorate the suffering. We need to educate the people to know that the vaccine is a new product and has a mild fever so we need to take paracetamol and then report to the nearest health facility for administration.”
Bandits abduct Secretary to Katsina State Government’s brother
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Kabir Muhammad Inuwa, a brother to the Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Mustapha Inuwa.
It was gathered that Kabir was abducted on Wednesday when the heavily armed men invaded his farm in a village called Daftau, in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.
“He is a step brother of the SSG; the same father but not the same mother. He was abducted on his farm. He is much older than the SSG and a retired police officer,“ a source told SaharaReporters on Friday.
Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.
Over 1000 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana Local Government Areas of the state in the last five months.
On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.
Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted but rescued shortly after.
Recently, some members of the State House of Assembly lawmakers shed tears for the Buhari-led government at a plenary while discussing the deterioration of insecurity under the present regime.
FG orders telecom operators to shut down services in Zamfara as bandits take over state
The Nigerian government has ordered telecom operators to shut down services in Zamfara State.
Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission in a letter to all telecom operators on Friday said the action was one of the strategies taken by security operatives in curbing banditry ravaging the state.
“The pervading security situation in Zamfara State has necessitated an immediate shutting down of all telecommunications service in the state from today September 03, 2021.
“This is to enable relevant security agencies carry out required activities towards addressing the security challenge in the state, in line with the requirement, Globacom is hereby directed to shut down all sites in Zamfara State and any site(s) in neighboring state that could provide telecommunications service in Zamfara State.
“The site shutdown is for two weeks (September 03 – 17, 2021) in the first instance. Your urgent action in this regard is required,” a copy of the letter sent to Globacom Nigeria reads.
However, checks by SaharaReporters showed that all the major networks were still working as at 11pm on Friday, except Airtel that was off in some areas.
There is suspicion among the residents that they may shut down anytime soon.
The Zamfara State Government had last Friday also announced some new measures aimed at tackling the growing activities of bandits in the state.
These included the restriction of fuel sales to the state capital and the headquarters of the local government areas and suspension of all weekly markets across the state.
Similarly, the government suspended the transportation of livestock to and from the state, saying the transportation of food across the state and outside Zamfara must be verified.
It stressed that the destination of the food must be authenticated otherwise, it would be seized and taken to the orphanage.
The new rules further include the banning of riding on motorcycles and tricycles from 6pm to 6am in the state, except the state capital which starts from 8pm to 6am every day.
“Furthermore, any tricycle that is covered will be stopped to verify its passengers, otherwise will be apprehended,” the statement read.
“Governor Matawalle reiterated the ban on more than two persons riding a motorcycle and warned that those who break the law stand the risk of being shot at by security operatives.”
The government urged the people of the state to comply with the measures to avoid unfortunate incidents, saying security operatives would be empowered to treat offenders as suspected bandits.
Tiwa Savage Buries Father
The funeral rites of the father of Tiwa Savage, Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, kicked off in Lagos on Friday.
Aged 81, the singer’s father died on July 20, 2021.
She had broken the news on her Instagram page, “Early hours of this morning you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy, it’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now.
“This is tough on me. I’m so numb, so weak. Rest in perfect peace my King. I love you daddy. Savy t’eko, papping K”.
At the funeral service in Lagos, Tiwa Savage’s mother, son, other family members and friends were in attendance.
