Tuesday, March 25, 2025
FOOTBALL

Referees To Explain VAR Decisions To Fans In Italian Cup

By Online Editor
Referees To Explain VAR Decisions To Fans In Italian Cup

Referees will explain VAR decisions to fans in the stands and at home in Coppa Italia.© AFP




Referees will explain VAR decisions to fans in the stands and at home during the Italian Cup semi-finals and final, Serie A announced on Monday. Serie A said that the two-legged last four clashes, which include a Milan derby, and the final in May will feature tests of audio technology with which referees will be able to communicate decisions. The officials will only use this technology to explain decisions made following on-field reviews, when referees, prompted by the VAR control room, check their on-field decision on a pitch-side screen.

Serie A fixtures will also from this weekend feature “VARDict”, which “informs fans via the big screens at stadiums of a decision being revised by VAR or long VAR check”.

