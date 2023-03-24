Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth divorcing after 12 years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth are calling it quits after nearly 12 years of marriage.

On Friday, the “Legally Blonde” star announced the news to her nearly 30 million followers on Instagram.

“We have some personal news to share,” she wrote. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

She added, “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Witherspoon, 47, said she and Toth’s “biggest priority” is their 10-year-old son, Tennesse, and “our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

She concluded, “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The “Big Little Lies” star’s revelation comes just two days shy of the couple’s 12-year wedding anniversary on March 26.

Toth, 52, and Witherspoon tied the knot in 2011 at her California ranch after dating for about a year.

Shortly after their nuptials, Witherspoon — who shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — gushed about the former Creative Artist Agency employee’s relationship with her two eldest kids.

“I got lucky. I did. I got very lucky,” she told Marie Claire in September 2011. “He’s so wonderful with the children. I’m very blessed.”

“Somebody close to me once said, ‘Oh, no man will ever accept your children,’” she added. “And I just thought it was the most horrifying thing someone has ever said to me in my entire life. And until I got remarried, I don’t think I realized how stressed I was. I feel so much relief. I don’t think I realized how stressed I was being a single parent. It was really, really stressful. It’s not easy on anybody. It’s really traumatic.”

The following year, Witherspoon gave birth to her and Toth’s son, Tennessee.

In 2021, the actress took to Instagram to commemorate a milestone 10 years of marriage with Toth.

“Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby,” Witherspoon captioned an Instagram photo from their wedding at the time. “What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly!

“I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non-stop travel, so many dogs and fun adventures … figuring out this crazy world together. Here’s to many more days in the sun! I [love] you, JT.”