Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona Live Streaming UEFA Champions League: Barcelona face a visit to Serbia as they take on Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Thursday. The Catalan club started life under Hansi Flick in sensational form, beating rivals Bayern Munich and Real Madrid last month. Meanwhile, Red Star are yet to win a game in this season’s Champions League, in fact, they’ve lost in all three of their outings so far. The Serbs have won just two of their last nine encounters against Barcelona, losing five and drawing once in the same period. However, this will be there first meeting against their Spanish opponents since a 1-1 draw in the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1996.

A win would take Barcelona into the top 10 of the new Champions League group stage format.

When will the Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday, November 7.

Where will the Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Red Star Stadium, Belgrade.

What time will the Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM (IST).

Where to follow the live telecast of the Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match?

The Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match?

The Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will be streamed live on Sony Liv.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)