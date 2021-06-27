LIFESTYLES
Red flags to look out for during sex!
SEX is regarded as the highest level of intimacy especially for people who are in a relationship.
Times Of India, an online publication, reported that when two people engage in the act it means they are ready to share mutual feelings with each other.
The publication also listed key red flags to look out for during sex that might indicate something is not right.
Here is a look at some of them:
1. They Don’t Respond to Your Needs
When you date a selfish person, it is possible they will also be selfish in the bedroom.
“If a person constantly ignores your requests, wants, or desires, this can indicate an issue,” the article read.
2. They Don’t Make Eye Contact
As mentioned above, sex is a vulnerable act. Therefore, it is necessary for your partner to make eye contact during sex. It is said that if your partner doesn’t make eye contact, it indicates they are not fully vulnerable and trusting.
3. No Kissing
If a person you are having sex with doesn’t want to kiss you, that could possibly mean they don’t want to show you affection.
4. Pressuring You To Do Things You Aren’t Comfortable With
If you are not comfortable with doing a certain sex position and your partner forces you, that could be a red flag.
5. No Cuddling
This is the most important part that allows partners to build emotional and physical trust.
“If your partner wants to put up a wall after sex, it could mean they are not looking for a deeper connection,” Times Of India reported.
How to make a homemade facial mask
Women everywhere love a good facial mask. They have so many health benefits and can be very therapeutic.
The first facial mask was invented in England in the 18th century, so this beauty regiment goes way back.
Facial masks are a sheet, creamy or thick paste applied to your skin that contains minerals and vitamins.
Facial masks can be used to rejuvenate your skin, to tighter pores, unclog pores, exfoliate, reduce inflammation, reduce wrinkles and moisturize the skin.
Some masks can be washed off easily and some are peeled by hand, it all depends on the specific mask you use.
Facial masks can also vary with the duration of how long to keep the mask on, some can be 3 mins, some can be 30 minutes while others can be left over night.
Homemade masks are extremely popular in the modern age, as they are a lot cheaper that clinical facial masks and you can use ingredients that you already have and are easy to get.
Here are three examples of homemade masks you can apply at home:
1. A Homemade facial mask to hydrate your skin
What you’ll need:
– ½ Avocado
– 1 Tablepoon of honey
– A handful or oats
Mix all the ingredients up in a mixing bowl and apply to your face with a clean brush or with clean fingers. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes then rinse off with warm water.
Honey contains a substance called humectant which retains moisture; honey will help your skin retain moisture without feeling oily. Oats has healing properties of nourishing, calming and soothing skin. For the extra boost of natural oils, avocado will help your skin retain moisture.
2. A Homemade facial mask to improve uneven skin tone
What you’ll need:
– 1 Tablespoon of plain yogurt
– 1 Tablespoon of honey
– 1 Tablespoon of turmeric powder
Mix all the ingredients up in a mixing bowl and apply to your face with a clean brush or with clean fingers. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes then rinse off with warm water.
Yogurt contains a substance called lactic acid which helps the skin clean the rough dead cells on your skin. Honey will help your skin feel soft and turmeric is good for fighting pigmentation that the skin has damaged on your skin, helping to give you an even skin tone.
3. A Homemade facial mask to help fight acne and blemishes
What you’ll need:
– 1 Tablespoon of Manuka honey
– 1 Teaspoon of turmeric powder
– ½ Teaspoon of Dead sea salt
Mix all the ingredients up in a mixing bowl and apply to your face with a clean brush or with clean fingers (Paying extra attention to your T-zone). Leave the mask on for 15 minutes then rinse off with warm water.
Manuka honey and turmeric have great healing properties that will help bring down the redness that comes with acne. Turmeric is also great as it is anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial. Dead sea salt will help clean and reduce inflammation and infection.
5 things you should not do in your new relationship!
Excitement, intrigue and passion are the order of the day when it comes to new relationships. As euphoric as this stage of the relationship is, you may still be wondering how to handle this so it doesn’t end up like the others. There are no tips that will guarantee you a relationship that will end in marriage but if you follow the following 5 points, you won’t wreck the relationship before it even begins.
- Moving too fast
You just made it official and you’re making big plans for the future? You’re already seeing each other’s families and friends and hanging out with them? You need to calm down. The first few months of a new relationship is exhilarating but you need to make sure you’re not skipping any stage. Spending quality time together will help you figure out the type of person he/she is.
- Posting about it everywhere on social media
You don’t know how the story will pan out and so you need to pull the brakes on this one. What happens if you two decide you’re not really compatible and you break up after 3 months of dating? You’ll delete all the pictures? Relax and enjoy your relationship in private – but not in secret. There’s a difference.
- Overlooking red flags
It’s hard to see these red flags in the honeymoon stage of your relationship but you need to “shine your eyes”. Don’t be so “in-love” that when they’re being physically/emotionally abusive, you don’t see it. Or if they’re manipulative and controlling, you don’t see it. “Shine your eyes” well well.
- Saying I love you immediately
A lot of Ghanaians think that once you start dating someone officially, you should say you love them but it’s not always true. Sometimes, you just reaally like the person and you’re willing to put in the work and make the like grow into love. There’s no particular time to say “I love you” in a new relationship but chances are, you’ll scare your partner away.
- Becoming what they want
You aren’t yourself because they described someone they really liked and that wasn’t you so you want to become what you think they want. If whoever you’re with doesn’t appreciate you for who you are, then what’s the point?
Do you have any more tips for us? Let us know in the comments section.
The worst places to have sex!
Sportsmen and women will agree that how they perform on the field or court is determined by the condition of their playing fields.
If the playing conditions are conducive, they can perform at their best.
The same applies to having sex.
Sexologists all over the world agree that where you have sex can determine if one experiences an orgasm or not.
Much like there are places to have the best sex, there are also the worst places to poke.
According to Men’s Health magazine, these are the worst places to have sex:
1. On an airplane
As fly as the thought of having sex in the clouds might be, according to Trojan Condom’s Sex Survey Census, having sex in the air is the worst idea. With many airlines strict on such rules, this is one rule you don’t want to break.
2. At a church
An older couple in Salt Lake City, Utah, is facing charges after having oral sex on the Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s lawn during a wedding, with children watching. The duo, who were not guests of either the bride or the groom, were only stopped when a wedding guest flagged down a passing officer. Furthermore, morally it doesn’t sound correct, right?
3. Someone else’s bed
About 33% of Americans have spiced up their sex lives by getting busy with their partner in someone else’s bed, according to Trojan’s sex survey. For a pair of real estate agents in New York, venturing into someone else’s bed cost them their jobs, and might cost them even more depending on the outcome of a pending lawsuit.
