SEX is regarded as the highest level of intimacy especially for people who are in a relationship.

Times Of India, an online publication, reported that when two people engage in the act it means they are ready to share mutual feelings with each other.

The publication also listed key red flags to look out for during sex that might indicate something is not right.



Here is a look at some of them:

1. They Don’t Respond to Your Needs



When you date a selfish person, it is possible they will also be selfish in the bedroom.

“If a person constantly ignores your requests, wants, or desires, this can indicate an issue,” the article read.

2. They Don’t Make Eye Contact

As mentioned above, sex is a vulnerable act. Therefore, it is necessary for your partner to make eye contact during sex. It is said that if your partner doesn’t make eye contact, it indicates they are not fully vulnerable and trusting.

3. No Kissing

If a person you are having sex with doesn’t want to kiss you, that could possibly mean they don’t want to show you affection.

4. Pressuring You To Do Things You Aren’t Comfortable With

If you are not comfortable with doing a certain sex position and your partner forces you, that could be a red flag.

5. No Cuddling

This is the most important part that allows partners to build emotional and physical trust.

“If your partner wants to put up a wall after sex, it could mean they are not looking for a deeper connection,” Times Of India reported.