Reasons why cheating partners stay married

One of the most surprising things about infidelity is that most married people tend to remain with partners, rather than leaving them to be together with the other person.

These people keep cheating on their spouses but refuse to get divorced. But why is this so? Let’s understand the reasons why cheating partners prefer to remain married.

1.Home is comfortable

Most of the time, married people cheat because they want to try something new. They want to come home at the end of the day to their kids and spouse, eat home-cooked food and stay comfortably in an environment where they feel familiar and at ease.



2. Change in life



Most people cheat because they want a break from their mundane routine. They might be facing a lot of bickering at home from their spouses, which frustrates or irritates them to an extent that they try to find excitement outside their homes, preferably in another person, thus leading to an affair.

3. Courage



Most people do not have the courage to own up to their mistakes and tell their spouses the truth. They can’t imagine owning up to their infidelity and leaving their partner for the sake of a new life with another partner.

4. Love for their partner



Some married people stay with their partner, despite cheating on them because they actually love their spouse. They resort to cheating on them just to find some excitement in life, but never in a million years would they imagine leaving the one they love from the bottom of their heart.

5. Strong reasons



Another strong reason why cheating people stay with their spouses is that they have children, financial investments and other aspects together which makes it difficult for them to straightforward go for a divorce.