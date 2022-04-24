LIFESTYLES
Reasons why cheating partners stay married
One of the most surprising things about infidelity is that most married people tend to remain with partners, rather than leaving them to be together with the other person.
These people keep cheating on their spouses but refuse to get divorced. But why is this so? Let’s understand the reasons why cheating partners prefer to remain married.
1.Home is comfortable
Most of the time, married people cheat because they want to try something new. They want to come home at the end of the day to their kids and spouse, eat home-cooked food and stay comfortably in an environment where they feel familiar and at ease.
2. Change in life
Most people cheat because they want a break from their mundane routine. They might be facing a lot of bickering at home from their spouses, which frustrates or irritates them to an extent that they try to find excitement outside their homes, preferably in another person, thus leading to an affair.
3. Courage
Most people do not have the courage to own up to their mistakes and tell their spouses the truth. They can’t imagine owning up to their infidelity and leaving their partner for the sake of a new life with another partner.
4. Love for their partner
Some married people stay with their partner, despite cheating on them because they actually love their spouse. They resort to cheating on them just to find some excitement in life, but never in a million years would they imagine leaving the one they love from the bottom of their heart.
5. Strong reasons
Another strong reason why cheating people stay with their spouses is that they have children, financial investments and other aspects together which makes it difficult for them to straightforward go for a divorce.
LIFESTYLES
5 best sex tips to be great in bed
Everybody wants to be the best at sex. And every couple needs to spice things up in the bedroom once in a while. Doing the same old things can be a bit of a bore, especially if you’ve only been doing the missionary position.
While role-play or more experimental sexual positions can take the game up a notch, it’s best to rely on a few sex tips that can make you amazing in sex.
Take a look at these.
1.Know what turns you on and off
Understanding what your body likes and dislikes, is the first step to being great at bed. When you dislike something your partner is doing, you get uncomfortable, making it impossible for you to enjoy sex.
2. Communicate to your partner
Don’t hesitate to try something different and a bit experimental, but not before asking your partner. You both should always be on the same page regarding your sexual wants and needs.
3. Warm up
Before you’re about to have sex with your partner, it is recommended that you warm up and stimulate your senses. Touch yourself or slowly drag your fingers on your partner’s body, making them want more. This will make your partner go crazy with lust!
4. Erotic porn or novels
If you want to know from the best, watch erotic porn or read novels that describe every action in detail. You and your partner can watch porn together as this will arouse you both greatly. You can actually learn a lot from reading erotic novels!
5. Make Eye Contact
Look into your partner’s eyes more often when you’re having sex. Don’t just make eye contact, but try “eye gazing.” This, per Shambo, is the more intentional act of softly staring into each other’s eyes.
LIFESTYLES
These four habits are considered extremely bad for marriages
Unknowingly, many couples end up committing mistakes that put their marriage at risk. Paying more attention to your phone or spending more time at the office, while forgetting your spouse’s birthday are only some of the worst habits you can indulge in.
These can eventually lead to resentment, separation and extreme fights. Here are some of the worst marital habits for couples to identify and work on.
1.Yelling and not communicating
Some couples end up yelling, instead of calmly communicating their problems to each other. This is the number one mistake that puts couples in each other’s bad books. Yelling makes a situation worse.
2. Is your spouse your enemy?
If you look for excuses to fight or pick on your spouse, then there’s a fairly high chance that you’re treating your spouse as your enemy. The goal is to work with your partner, not against them. If there are residing problems between you both, work towards resolving it as a team.
3. Financial secrets
Keeping your financial investments or plans from your partner is not recommended. Instead, it increases misunderstandings and fights. Your partner may not like the way you spend or save money and vice versa. Decent financial planning paves the way for a happy marriage.
4. Third-person interference
Never let a third person dictate your marriage. It is very common for mothers-in-law or fathers-in-law to interfere in the marriage. Either you or your partner may be swayed by their opinions, creating a further rift between you both. Stand united as a couple and resolve the problems between you both.
LIFESTYLES
Kissing mistakes you should always avoid
Believe it or not, kissing is an art. The best kissers have a sense of style and passion that is hard to match. Whether it’s about going slow or getting a little bit of tongue action, good kissers know how to do it best.
Nobody wants to be with a lousy kisser who is all over the place. And once you’re branded a bad kisser, it’s hard to shake that name off. Here listed are some common kissing mistakes that you should avoid, at all costs.
1. Don’t start with tongue play
Tongue play is great but don’t start right away with it. Your partner may be taken aback by the sudden move, as going slow is usually the norm for a great kiss. When you both catch a rhythm, it’s safe to go with some tongue-action.
2. Too much saliva isn’t sexy
Nobody wants to kiss with a handful of saliva dripping from their mouth. It’s the least sexy thing people find while kissing. Now, washing your face every time you have a makeout session isn’t the way to go, right?
3. Never hurry
Don’t go prancing on your partner like you’re in a hurry to make out with them. Take it slow. That way, you’re letting the kiss be sensual, erotic and slow. Or else, try to read the situation. Is your partner also rooting towards a rough approach? If yes, then go for a fierce makeout.
4. Don’t start thinking about other things
Once you start kissing, don’t let your thoughts drift away. Stay focused on the person in front of you and kiss their lips in the most romantic and sensual way possible. Just don’t go thinking about what dinner you’re going to make or what groceries you need to bring from the store.
5.It’s not just about the lips
Let your hands wander around your partner’s body. Don’t just keep them at your side. When kissing, don’t just focus on your partner’s lips, but on their neck and waist. You can even stare into your partner’s eyes to make it even more intense.
