



Tommy Fury is ready to take on KSI tonight as the two celebrity boxers come face-to-face at Manchester’s AO Arena. The half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will be looking to defend his undefeated 9-0 record against the Misfits boxing chief in front of a full house with millions more expected to be watching the pay-per-view show on small screens all around the globe.

Thanks to his superior boxing pedigree, Fury is the bookies’ favourite to win the contest, which is part of a special double headline bill that will also see social media star Logan Paul take on Conor McGregor’s longtime training partner Dillon Danis. Fury, 24, is known as ‘TNT’ and has the letters printed on his boxing gloves, but why does the former Love Island star have this moniker? The Manchester-born star kicked off his professional boxing journey with a points victory over Jevgenijs Andrejevs in 2018. Since then he has gone on to win all nine of his fights with four of them coming via knockout or technical knockout.

TNT is short for trinitrotoluene, the highly explosive and combustible compound found in dynamite. The nickname TNT symbolises Fury’s explosive punching ability and potential to beat opponents with a knockout blow. He has some way to go to catch up with half-brother Tyson however, who has won 24 of his 33 career fights via knockout. ‘YouTube boxing’ has become something of a phenomenon thanks to the huge audience pull of established social media stars like KSI and brothers Logan and Jake Paul, not to mention Fury himself. But even though he is at the heart of the action and interest himself, Fury has branded the boxing sub-genre “a joke” and claims to want out of it within a year, but not before beating KSI.

Speaking to Sky Sports, TNT said: “I’m hoping we can finish this KSI conflict so I can eliminate another YouTuber. I have that in mind for this year. Within a year, I want to stop watching YouTube boxing. “So that’s my plan. So we’ll see. I don’t know. I just take it one fight at a time. All these guys are the same to me. There’s not one that stands out from the rest. They’re all about the same So anyone can get it. I’m not bothered.” Fury’s opponent KSI was a trend-setter in the world of social media when he first decided to make the switch from influencer to boxing star in 2018, facing Joe Weller in an amateur fight.





Source link