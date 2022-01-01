Reality star, Tacha slams Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay for questioning Nigerian artistes’ love life

Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha, has taken a swipe at Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, for questioning the love life of Nigerian artistes.

Wendy Addo, had taken to her Twitter account to say that she was waiting for a day when an up-and-coming Ghanaian artiste would date a top female Nigerian celebrity.

She raised the issue while noting that Nigerian artistes also date top female celebrities in Ghana.

Wendy Shay tweeted; “I’m still waiting for the day an up-and-coming artiste from Ghana will date a top female celebrity from Nigeria like the way my Naija brothers do to some of our Ghana female celebs.

Ain’t nothing wrong with that. Love goes where love is, right? Ghana wake up.”

Responding to the tweet, Tacha said; “What is this? Lool. Is this really supposed to come from one of the supposed biggest female artistes in Africa? Black man be black man problem.”

This comes at a time when Ghanaian artistes have been taking jabs at their Nigerian counterparts.

See the posts: