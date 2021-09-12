A recent study conducted on psychologists.com revealed that according to the global index, two out of three people will cheat in a relationship in their lifetime.

Simply put, many of us will cheat at least once in our lifetime.

A new study has revealed why this is the case.



So, why do we cheat in our relationships?

According to the Scientific American publication, scientists have discovered the real reasons why people cheat in relationships.



In a study, scientists looked at 495 people of which 87.9% were identified as heterosexual.

These people were recruited through a participant pool at a large US university and through Reddit message boards with relationship themes.

The participants admitted to cheating in their relationships and answered the question at the root of the mystery: Why did you do it?

An analysis revealed eight key reasons: anger, self-esteem, lack of love, low commitment, need for variety, neglect, sexual desire, and situation or circumstance.

According to the results, most participants felt some form of emotional attachment to their affair partner, but it was significantly more common in those who reported suffering from neglect or lack of love in their primary relationship.

Of the participants, 62.8% admitted to expressing affection toward their new partner, 61.2% engaged in sexually explicit dialogue with them, 37.6% had intimate conversations, while 11.1% said “I love you”.

Furthermore, those who reported feeling less connected to their primary partner experienced greater emotional intimacy in the affair.

Similarly, when infidelity was linked to lack of love, individuals found the experience more intellectually and emotionally satisfying.

When it comes to sex, people reported feeling more sexually fulfilled when they cheated because of desire, lack of love or a need for variety.

The study revealed that much of the sexual activity was limited to kissing and cuddling and only a small percentage was attributed to vaginal intercourse.