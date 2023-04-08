Real reason why Mason Mount was not included in Frank Lampard’s Chelsea team

Mason Mount missed Frank Lampard’s first game in caretaker charge of Chelsea after suffering an injury in training.

The England international has been out of action since the defeat at Tottenham nearly six weeks ago with what now former Chelsea manager Graham Potter described a pubic bone injury.

Potter had been insistent that Mount’s prolonged absence wasn’t tied to the ongoing contract negotiations that have left the academy graduate’s future at Stamford Bridge in a measure of doubt.

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute against Liverpool in Tuesday’s goalless draw but was expected to be thrust straight back into the starting XI for the game at Molineux.

Mount was pictured in training earlier this week under the watchful eye of Lampard who has played such a influential role in his career to date, but suffered a setback which could rule him out of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

