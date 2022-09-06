SPORTS
Real reason why Ancelotti blocked Real Madrid from signing Raul de Tomas
Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti reportedly blocked the signing of Spanish striker, Raul de Tomas, due to his behavior at Espanyol, El Nacional reports.
Ancelotti’s side were searching for a backup to captain Karim Benzema this summer and had set their sights on De Tomas.
De Tomas impressed last season for Espanyol, scoring 17 goals in 36 appearances and was coveted by a number of European sides.
Despite the 27-year-old being the top striker target, Real Madrid were in no rush to make an offer for him.
The Los Blancos ended up only signing defender Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.
A move for De Tomas was blocked by Ancelotti and the reasons the Italian manager allegedly had reservations over the signing were that the former Real Madrid youth player was too individualist.
Alongside this, Real Madrid were not willing to meet the €40 million asking price by Espanyol for De Tomas.
De Tomas ended up staying at Espanyol despite interest from Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano but he is yet to make an appearance this season due to a muscle problem.
Anthony Joshua accepts to fight Tyson Fury
Anthony Joshua has said he would be ready to fight world champion, Tyson Fury in December 2022.
The British boxer was responding to a public challenge on Monday for a ‘Battle of Britain’.
Joshua lost his title rematch last month in Saudi Arabia to Ukraine’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.
But the 32-year-old is eager to return to the ring before the end of the year.
“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk and you’re bout-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months,” Fury said.
Joshua responded by saying he would be ready to fight if Fury stuck to his word.
“I don’t do online discussions just for clout.
“So if you’re really about it, shout @258mgt (Joshua’s management company). I’ll be ready in December,” Joshua wrote on an Instagram story.
EPL: Reece James becomes highest-paid Chelsea defender ever
Chelsea right-back, Reece James, has put pen to paper on a six-year deal with the club.
The 22-year-old came through the Blues academy and is now an established England international.
His new contract is worth at least £250,000 per week, according to SportsMail.
The agreement, which has the option of an extra one, will make James the highest-paid defender in Chelsea’s history.
“I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at.
“I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us,” James said.
Ligue 1: I’ll bench you when I want – PSG coach warns Messi, Neymar, Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain manager, Christophe Galtier, has warned the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar that they must accept a role on the bench, whether they like it or not.
Ex-PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino, rarely made rotations during his stint, but successor Galtier did not hesitate to leave Neymar on the bench Saturday, three days before their Champions League opener against Juventus.
Neymar was introduced around the hour mark, and Mbappe was taken off for his fellow forward in their 3-0 win at Nantes.
Messi has played the most among the three, but he was also subbed off in the closing stages against Monaco and Toulouse.
“I talked about it twice — once with each of them and once with the whole squad, to tell them that this is how it was going to be and that we had to have the right attitude and accept it,” Galtier said at a news conference on Monday.
“You say it’s new, but it’s an obligation for everyone because of the very busy schedule.”
