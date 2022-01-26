Real reason I left Man Utd for Sevilla – Martial opens up

Anthony Martial is hopeful that his loan move to Sevilla from Manchester United will see him enjoy playing football again.

The 26-year-old has taken a wage cut to complete a move to the LaLiga outfit this week.

“It’s not just about money. It’s to play and to enjoy it. That’s why I chose to come here, to play and to enjoy football again,” Martial said.

The France forward only made 11 appearances in all competitions for United this season.

He added: “I want to score goals, provide assists and be crucial for this team in the next five months.

“There are many good players at Sevilla and I want to bring my experience to the side.”

Sevilla are currently second in LaLiga and are in contention for their seventh Europa League crown.