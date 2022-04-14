Real Madrid’s former player, Freddy Rincon is dead

Former Real Madrid player, Freddy Rincon is dead.

Freddy Rincon died at the age of 55 on Wednesday night.

The former Colombia captain died after he sustained severe head injuries in a car crash that occurred in the city of Cali earlier this week.

Reacting, Real Madrid, in a statement via its website on Thursday, expressed regret over the passing of Rincon.

The statement read: “Real Madrid CF, its Chairman and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Freddy Rincón, a Real Madrid player between 1995 and 1996.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and its love and affection to all his relatives, teammates and coaches, their clubs and all their loved ones.

“Real Madrid extends its condolences to all of Madridismo.”

Rincon won 1 Club World Cup and 2 Brazilian Leagues with Corinthians, 2 Colombian Leagues with América de Cali and 1 Colombian Cup with Independiente Santa Fe during his playing career.