Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Real Madrid take on relegation-battling Valencia as they aim to stay alive in the La Liga 2024/25 title race. With Barcelona leading La Liga and playing later on the day, Real Madrid will be hoping to beat Valencia. Los Blancos trail the Blaugrana by just three points, and need to win to keep the pressure on. However, many Madrid players were involved in the gruelling 4-4 draw in the second-leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final mid-week against Real Sociedad, so there may be some fatigue. Despite the threat of facing Arsenal in the Champions League next week, Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely to rest stars like Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2024/25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will take place on Saturday, February 5 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will start at 7:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)