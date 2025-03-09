Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga, Live Streaming: Real Madrid are all set to square off against Rayo Vallecano in their upcoming La Liga match on Sunday in Madrid. Currently, the Madrid are standing at the third spot on the points table with 16 victories in 26 games. Vallecano, on the other hand, are in the seventh place with nine wins in 26 matches. Ahead of the game, Madrid coach left goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Antonio Rudiger out of the squad. Spanish media reported Rudiger was ill and Courtois has discomfort in his knee, but both are expected to return for the Champions League last-16 second leg clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Earlier, Barcelona’s match against Osasuna on Saturday was postponed after the death of one of the Catalan club’s doctors.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details for Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, March 9 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AFP Inputs)