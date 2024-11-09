Real Madrid look to turn their fortunes around against Osasuna in La Liga after suffering back to back defeats. Carlo Ancelotti’e men were hammered 0-4 at home by domestic rivals Barcelona, before going down 1-3 against AC Milan at the Estadio Bernabeu in the Champions League earlier this week. Ancelotti said his troubled French striker Kylian Mbappe was as down as the rest of the team over recent setbacks but remained motivated ahead of Saturday’s Liga clash with Osasuna. Mbappe was this week left out of France coach Didier Deschamps’ squad for the next round of Nations League matches.

The French captain has been some way off his best but the Italian coach refused to lay the blame at his door. The Spanish and European champions will look to return to winnings ways ahead of the international break.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE Streaming, La Liga LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024/25 football match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024/25 football match will take place on Saturday, November 9 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024/25 football match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024/25 football match will be held at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024/25 football match start?

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024/25 football match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024/25 football match?

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024/25 football match will not be live telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024/25 football match?

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024/25 football match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

