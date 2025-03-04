Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, Champions League Live Telecast: Real Madrid host their city rivals Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (IST) in the first leg of their Champions Trophy 2024-25 Round of 16 encounter before the reverse fixture at the Metropolitano. Real Madrid will be without the suspended Jude Bellingham for the first leg. On the other hand, their star player Vinicius Junior has not been at his best in recent weeks. The player said his team will face early elimination from the Champions League if they make any mistakes against Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid lost 2-1 against Real Betis on Saturday in La Liga and Vinicius said their weak performance cannot be repeated in Europe.

On Monday, Diego Simeone admitted Real Madrid have the more illustrious history but backed his own team to deliver against the record 15-time European champions.

Real Madrid beat Simeone’s Atletico in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals as well as the 2017 semi-finals, 2015 quarters and on the only other occasion they have met in the competition, in the 1959 semis.

Atletico have never won the Champions League, finishing as runners-up on three occasions, while Madrid are considered the ‘kings of Europe’ and Catalan giants Barcelona have lifted the trophy five times.

When will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match will take place on Wednesday, March 5 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match will be held at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match start?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information shared by the broadcaster)

With AFP Inputs