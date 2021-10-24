SPORTS
Real Madrid triumph in first Clasico of the season
Real Madrid beat Barcelona in a new-look El Clasico to go top of La Liga and leave Ronald Koeman’s side down in eighth in the table.
It was the first Clasico without Barca icon Lionel Messi or Real legend Sergio Ramos – who both joined Paris St-Germain in the summer – since 2004.
David Alaba started and finished a counter for Real’s first and Lucas Vazquez scored a second in injury time.
Sergio Aguero scored his first Barca goal but it was almost the last kick.
Alaba’s goal was the best of the game. The former Bayern Munich defender won the ball from Barca striker Memphis Depay on the edge of his box before starting a counter-attack.
He finished it off by running onto Rodrygo’s pass before slamming a shot across home keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen into the far corner.
It was his first goal for Real Madrid, who he joined in the summer, on his El Clasico debut.
The final two goals came in injury time with Vazquez tapping in after Marco Asensio’s shot was saved by Ter Stegen.
Substitute Aguero buried Sergino Dest’s cross, in what was only Barcelona’s second shot on target, but the final whistle went seconds later.
Ronaldo finally reacts to Man United’s embarrassing defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his Manchester United teammates were at the receiving end of a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool and Old Trafford.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner played all 90 minutes as the plaudits went to Mohamed Salah who scored a hat-trick .
The 36-year-old scored a brilliant individual effort in the second half but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled it for an offside.
It was a bad day at the office for United as Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated most part of the game to remain unbeaten in seven meetings against the Red Devils since he became Liverpool manager.
On the other hand, Ronaldo made a motivational post on his Instagram handle apologizing to fans and urged his teammates to move on from the embarrassing defeat.
Every Premier League player expected to be at AFCON and games they will miss
The Africa Cup of Nations is set to hamper Premier League clubs up and down the country in and around the New Year.
The continental tournament is always held midway through the season and sees established stars head away for a number of weeks.
Around 40 players will depart after the games on Boxing Day with some not returning until the second week of February.
Premier League clubs have contested the laws around players jetting off to represent their nations during the pandemic, but any hopes of keeping their players for the entirety of the Festive period looks slim.
FIFA rules state “players must be released and start travel to their representative team no later than Monday morning the week preceding the week when the relevant final competition starts.”
The African Cup of Nations officially begins on January 9 and concludes on February 6.
Cameroon kick off the tournament against Burkina Faso which means December 27 – 13 days previous – is the date players will be leaving their clubs.
A heavily stocked schedule means team’s with players whose countries go deep into the tournament may miss up to eight games across the Premier League and FA Cup.
There is an apparent grey area, based on certain nations beginning their tournament after the official January 9 start dates.
In those circumstances there is hope that agreements can be met which could see players stay for an extra day or two, which in some cases may be crucial.
Jurgen Klopp will be without the duo for festive games at Leicester and Chelsea – played across the space of five days.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester will also lose key players for the duration of the tournament.
The Blues will see Edouard Mendy leave in what is a major blow whilst the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Thomas Partey, Wilfred Ndidi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will all jet off.
Mikel Arteta will therefore have to endure a game with Manchester City and a north London derby minus some of his leading lights.
The Foxes meanwhile could be without Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho for both their games with Liverpool, such is the proximity of the two fixtures.
Here are Premier league players that will feature in the competition:
Arsenal
Thomas Partey (Ghana)
Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)
Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast)
Aston Villa
Mahmoud Trezeguet (Egypt)
Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)
Marvelous Nakamba (Zimbabwe)
Brentford
Julian Jeanvier (Guinea)
Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Ghana)
Brighton
Yves Bissouma (Mali)
Burnley
Maxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast)
Chelsea
Edouard Mendy (Senegal)
Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)
Crystal Palace
Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Ghana)
Jordan Ayew (Ghana)
Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast)
Everton
Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Ivory Coast)
Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)
Leicester City
Daniel Amartey (Ghana)
Nampalys Mendy (Senegal)
Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria)
Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria)
Liverpool
Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
Naby Keita (Guinea)
Sadio Mane (Senegal)
Manchester City
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)
Manchester United
Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast)
Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)
Southampton
Moussa Djenepo (Mali)
Mohammed Salisu (Ghana)
Jose Mourinho uses Man Utd excuse after Roma suffer European embarrassment
Thursday night was a low point in the managerial career of Jose Mourinho as his Roma crashed to a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt.
Mourinho’s side were strong favourites going into the Europa Conference League encounter but were humbled by the Scandinavian hosts, who blew them away in the second half.
It was the first match of Mourinho’s entire managerial career – which has spanned over 1,000 matches – that he had overseen his side concede six goals or more in one match.
That it came against a team who had significantly fewer resources than his own and were huge outsiders for the match, made it all the more painful.
Striker Erik Botheim and midfielder Patrick Berg had given Bodoe/Glimt a two-goal advantage in the first half, but Carles Perez pulled one back for Roma – who were then expected to launch a fighting comeback.
Instead, the Italian side collapsed in the second half as Botheim added two more goals to complete his hat-trick while goals from Amahl Pellegrino and Ola Solbakken piled the misery on the visiting team.
The Portuguese boss was predictably in an awful mood after the defeat and did not hold back on his criticism of the players that he selected for Roma.
Mourinho explained on Sky Italy: “The initial XI of today of Bodo Glimt had better quality than us. Now you can stop asking why we play always the same players.
“I did it with good intentions, to give an opportunity to those who work hard and to rotate the squad on a synthetic pitch in cold weather. I decided to rest many players.
“If I could always play with the same XI, then I would. It’s risky, because we have a huge gap in quality between the two groups of players.
“I knew the limits of this squad, it is not new to me, but I still expected a better response.
“As I said, it’s my choice to play them, so my responsibility.”
This is the same excuse that the Portuguese boss used during his tenure at Old Trafford, when he claimed that a poor loss for United away against Brighton actually vindicated his approach.
The trip to the South Coast saw United without their regular striker Romelu Lukaku, who was injured for the game having been a virtual ever-present for the side in attack over the course of that season.
Lukaku has played the entire 90 minutes in 30 Premier League games that season to indicate how not only was he preferred in attack over others, but that he was never rested in matches.
Instead, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were given rare starts under Mourinho but the side went down to a 1-0 defeat, leaving the manager to aim a thinly-veiled dig at the two forwards.
He suggested that neither of those players deserved to be in the strongest side at United and their performances were the reason why he did not trust them above the Belgian striker.
