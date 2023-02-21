Real Madrid thrash Liverpool 5-2 in Champions League

Real Madrid moved closer to reaching the quarter-finals of UEFA Champions League after beating Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

The Englisgh team led 2-0 thanks to early goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohammed Salah, but Vinicius kept the Spanish club’s hopes alive with two goals before the end of the first half.

Real Madrid then took the lead in the 48th minute after Eder Militao scored and Karim Benzema got his name on the scoresheet in the 56th minute and then sealed the victory with another goal in the 67th minute.

The second leg of the tie will be played in Madrid on March 15.

