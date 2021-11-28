SPORTS
Real Madrid takes final decision to sign Pogba for free from Man Utd
Real Madrid have finally pulled out of the race to sign Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, on a free transfer next summer.
Marca reports that Real Madrid made the decision they believe Pogba would not fit into their current squad.
The report added that Real Madrid’s priority is instead directed towards improving in other areas of the pitch, while also trying to tie down veteran midfielder Luka Modric to a new contract.
Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past, with former Los Blancos manager, Zinedine Zidane, urging the club’s board to sign him on several occasions.
The 28-year-old is set to leave Man United when his current contract runs out at the end of the 2021/22 season.
The France international is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1, 2022.
Pogba, who is understood to be holding out for a salary rise which would see him overtake Cristiano Ronaldo as Man United’s highest-paid player in the Premier League, has also been linked with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the past.
The midfielder is currently sidelined with a thigh injury he sustained on international duty with France.
Pogba is expected to return to action for Man United in January.
Don’t include me – Brendan Rodgers speaks on Solskjaer’s replacement at Man United
Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers has told journalists to remove him from the list of those being speculated as possible replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.
Rodgers dismissed the rumours that he is a leading contender for the Red Devils’ hot seat, insisting that the speculations are ‘not real’.
The Northern Irishman has so far been reported as one of the top contenders for the hotseat at the Theatre of Dreams.
Others being linked to the job include Paris Saint-Germain boss, Mauricio Pochettino; Zinedine Zidane, Eric ten Hag of Ajax, Luis Enrique, among others.
But Rodgers has ruled himself out of the run for the job by claiming that the speculation is ‘not real’.
Asked about United’s apparent interest, Rodgers told reporters ahead of Leicester City Europa League game on Thursday, “I don’t take it as anything. It’s not real. There’s always gossip and that will be there until they appoint a full-time manager.
“My commitment is to here. The culture here is about the development of the players, and that’s where I see it, even moreso in this period.
“I respect you guys have stories to do and to create a narrative, but that doesn’t include me.”
Zidane learning English amid links to Man United
Zinedine Zidane has become one of the favourites to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Manchester United hot seat after a terrible run of form as seen the Red Devils lose six of their last 12 games.
Petit, who played alongside Zidane in the French national team, says the former Real Madrid manager is learning English to help with his ‘career’ but insists it is not due to the Manchester United links.
The former Arsenal midfielder ‘doesn’t believe’ Zidane will join Manchester United. He says the 49-year-old has ‘no connection’ with the Premier League and that it would be unlikely he would make the move.
if you do not speak the language when you arrive at a club like Manchester United, that could be a big problem.
‘I’ve been told that he has been learning English recently, so I think he knows it’s important for his career, but Zinedine being linked with Manchester United – I don’t believe it, to be honest.
‘Of course, he’s a big name but he never played in the Premier League and has very little connection with it, so as I said, I don’t believe it.’
Nevertheles, Zidane was reportedly ‘warming’ to the Manchester United job earlier this week as it would see him reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.
Man United pick Barcelona midfielder as Pogba’s replacement
Manchester United have decided to replace Paul Pogba with Barcelona midfielder, Frank de Jong
Pogba’s new current deal expires at the end of the season and would be leaving Old Trafford as a free agent.
Pogba is yet to agree a new deal with Manchester United and it’s understood that he is holding out for a salary rise which would see him overtake Cristiano Ronaldo.
For this reason, United are already making plans for his potential exit and are also considering West Ham’s Declan Rice.
However, The Independent reports that De Jong is top on the list of midfielders being considered by United’s hierarchy.
The report also claims that Barcelona’s new head coach, Xavi, ‘hasn’t been overwhelmingly impressed’ with De Jong.
De Jong joined Barcelona in 2019 in a deal worth £65m from Ajax in 2019 but has struggled to live up to his price tag so far.
The Netherlands international still has just under five years remaining on his current deal with Barca.
