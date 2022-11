Real Madrid lost their first La Liga game of the season going down 3-2 at city-rivals Rayo Vallecano on Monday to leave Barcelona two points clear at the top.

Rayo took an early lead in a see-saw game before Real went 2-1 ahead. Rajo equalised before half-time before winning the match with a twice-taken penalty from Oscar Trejo in the 67th minute.

After 13 matches, Barcelona are top on 34 points to Real Madrid’s 32.