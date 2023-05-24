Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded with Valencia handed partial stadium ban

The Valencia club has been fined €45,000 and no fans will be in the stand for the final game of the season.

The Spanish Football Association [RFEF] has rescinded a red card and closed the Mario Kempes Stand for five matches due to abuse.

The Brazilian player was targeted with vile chants and gestures by Valencia fans and was later sent off after an altercation with Valencia striker Hugo Duro.

Vinicius Jr’s red card has been rescinded and Valencia has received a partial stadium ban due to racist abuse directed at the Real Madrid player during their match on Sunday.

Vinicius will now be available for selection against Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

A statement read: ‘The Competition Committee has sanctioned Valencia CF with the partial closure of the Mestalla stadium for five matches, more specifically of the south stand Mario Kempes, following the events which took place during the Primera División National League Championship match between the home team and Real Madrid CF.

‘It is considered proven that, as reflected by the referee in his report, there were racist shouts at Vinicius, a Real Madrid CF player, during the aforementioned match, disrupting the normal course of the match and considering the offences to be very serious. In addition, a financial penalty of 45,000 euros was imposed on Valencia.

‘An appeal may be lodged with the Appeals Committee within ten working days.’

Vinicius has been targeted with racist abuse on a number of occasions this season and following Sunday’s latest incident, he declared Spain ‘belongs to racists’.

‘The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists,’ said Vinicius.

‘It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it.

‘A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I’m sorry for the Spaniards who don’t agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

‘And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defence. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here.’