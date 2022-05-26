SPORTS
Real Madrid remain Europe’s most valuable club -Report
Real Madrid remain Europe’s most valuable football club despite the ever-increasing dominance of the English Premier League, according to a report published Thursday by analysts Football Benchmark.
The report ranks Europe’s 32 most prominent clubs, calculating their value based on their annual financial statements and assessing squad values.
Real, who face Liverpool in Saturday’s Champions League final, came out on top for the fourth consecutive year of the report, with a valuation of 3.184 billion euros ($3.4 billion).
That is still short of their valuation in 2020, just before the pandemic, of nearly 3.5 billion euros, although the report points out that they were one of few clubs to register a net profit in both seasons impacted by the pandemic.
“Real Madrid have extended their lead at the top due to continuous sporting and commercial success,” says the report’s author, Andrea Sartori.
It said Real lost 84 million euros due to the absence of matchday revenues with supporters shut out due to the pandemic.
However, Real “made the made the most of the restrictions…accelerating works on the Bernabeu. It will be ready at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023 and will certainly give them a massive revenue boost and potentially a competitive advantage”.
Manchester United (2.9 billion euros) and Barcelona (2.8 billion euros) rounded out the podium, with Bayern Munich fourth and Liverpool fifth (2.556 billion euros).
Of the 32 most valuable clubs, only four (Ajax, Galatasaray, Porto and Benfica) are from outwith the big five European leagues of England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.
Ten of the top 32 are English, at a time when Premier League sides are dominating in Europe.
“What is pushing English clubs towards increased continental glory is their success on the financial side,” the report acknowledges.
“The Premier League’s aggregate operating revenues of 5.1 billion euros put them comfortably at the top,” while “what really sets them apart are highly remunerative broadcasting agreements”.
Paris Saint-Germain boast the highest overall growth in value over the seven years since the first Football Benchmark report, up 153 percent to now more than two billion euros.
Above all, the report added, football is showing signs that the downturn caused by Covid is over.
“Last year’s financial results still bear the negative impacts of COVID-19, while the past several months reflect solid signs of football returning to normal, most notably with crowds back in stadia and with continued robust demand from sponsors and investors.”
A new record for Mourinho that no other coach in the world holds
Roma boss, Jose Mourinho made history as the first manager to win all of Uefa’s major European trophies.
He has already won the Champions League, Europa League and Uefa Cup. The only goal of the match came in the first half through Nicolo Zaniolo.
The former Chelsea boss has a perfect record in European finals, having overseen five wins in five finals with Porto, Inter, Manchester United and now Roma.
He also joins Sir Alex Ferguson and Giovanni Trapattoni as managers who won trophies in three different decades.
He also becomes only the second manager after the legendary Giovanni Trapattoni to win five major European titles.
UECL: It makes me feel old – Mourinho breaks down in tears after winning trophy with Roma
Roma boss, Jose Mourinho, could not hold back tears after guiding the Serie A side to their first ever European trophy since 2008.
Mourinho said this particular trophy makes him feel old, having been told that only him, Sir Alex Ferguson and Giovanni Trapattoni won trophies in three different decades. Old in the sense that these men he is sharing history with are well above seventy years old.
Roma won the Europa Conference League last night, beating Dutch club, Feyenoord 1-0 in Tirana.
Mourinho ended Roma’s 14-year wait for a trophy and also made history as the first manager to win all of Uefa’s major European trophies.
He has already won the Champions League, Europa League and Uefa Cup. The only goal of the match came in the first half through Nicolo Zaniolo.
The former Chelsea boss has a perfect record in European finals, having overseen five wins in five finals with Porto, Inter, Manchester United and now Roma.
He also becomes only the second manager after the legendary Giovanni Trapattoni to win five major European titles.
Mourinho became particularly emotional after collecting his medal, wiping away tears, and almost broke down when giving his post-match interview.
Fighting back tears while speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he said: “There are so many things going through my head. So many things at the same time.
“This remains in the history of Roma, but also mine. I was told only I, Sir Alex [Ferguson] and Giovanni Trapattoni won trophies in three different decades. It makes me feel a little old, but it’s nice for my career!
“Now I will go on vacation and sit on the beach to think about all this for a while!”
Boehly gets green light to buy Chelsea from Abramovich
Chelsea’s takeover by Todd Boehly is set to be completed after the UK government finally approved his purchase of the club from Roman Abramovich.
The Premier League gave the deal the green light on Tuesday evening and the government has now followed suit. US businessman Boehly’s consortium – which is supported by the Clearlake Capital Group, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter and others – is expected to complete their takeover before the end of the month.
A government spokesperson said: “Late last night the UK Government reached a position where we could issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea Football Club. Following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, the Government has worked hard to ensure Chelsea Football Club has been able to continue to play football.
“But we have always been clear that the long-term future of the club could only be secured under a new owner. Following extensive work, we are now satisfied that the full proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual.
“We will now begin the process of ensuring the proceeds of the sale are used for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, supporting victims of the war.
“The steps today will secure the future of this important cultural asset and protect fans and the wider football community. We have been in discussions with relevant international partners for necessary licences required and we thank them for all their cooperation.”
Chelsea were put up for sale by departing owner Abramovich in March – just days before he was sanctioned by the UK government for allegedly having ties with Vladimir Putin, something he denies. President Putin’s Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February and a disastrous war has raged in eastern Europe ever since.
Due to the nature of the sanctions, Chelsea have been operating under a special license designed to severely limit their revenue streams and stop Abramovich from profiting from his asset. That license expires at the end of this month and the future of the club will be in serious doubt if Boehly’s takeover isn’t finalised.
Boehly was announced as the preferred bidder at the beginning of May following a long process involving several parties. The takeover is worth more than £4billion and Boehly’s team have pledged to invest £1.75bn in the club’s infrastructure.
