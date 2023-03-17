Friday, March 17, 2023
HomeFOOTBALLChampions LeagueReal Madrid face Chelsea in Champions League quarters as Manchester City meet...
FOOTBALLChampions League

Real Madrid face Chelsea in Champions League quarters as Manchester City meet Bayern Munich

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
7
Real Madrid Face Chelsea In Champions League Quarters As Manchester City Meet Bayern Munich

Holders Real Madrid will play Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League while Manchester City were paired with Pep Guardiola’s former side Bayern Munich in Friday’s draw.

Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica.

The winners of Real’s tie against Chelsea will go on to face either City or Bayern in the semi-finals, throwing open the possibility of an all-English last-four tie.

That also increases the chances of seeing an Italian team reach the final for the first time since Juventus in 2017, as Inter will play either Milan or Napoli in the last four should the Nerazzurri beat Benfica.

The quarter-final first legs will be played on April 11 and 12, with Real entertaining Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu first before travelling to London for the return a week later, and City at home to Bayern first.

Inter were drawn to play Benfica at home initially but will now travel to Lisbon for the first leg to avoid a clash with AC Milan’s meeting with Napoli at San Siro.

The semi-finals will be played in May with the final in Istanbul scheduled for Saturday, June 10.

Previous article
UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast?
Next article
Manchester United Draw Sevilla In Europa League Quarter-Finals
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network