Thursday, May 4, 2023
Real Madrid Close In On Jude Bellingham In Over EUR 100m Deal – Reports

By Online Editor
0
Online Editor
Online Editor


Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to become a Real Madrid player© AFP

Real Madrid are closing in on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, with Spanish reports Wednesday saying a deal will soon be reached. The England international, 19, is one of the brightest prospects in world football and is poised to move for over 100 million euros ($110 million), with Dortmund said to want considerably more. Bellingham excelled at the World Cup with England in 2022 and has also drawn interest from Madrid’s Champions League semi-final opponents Manchester City.

The midfielder signed for Dortmund at 17 from Championship team Birmingham City for 29 million euros ($32 million) and has become a key player for the German side.

Spanish newspaper Marca say any deal between Madrid and Dortmund will not be announced until the end of the Bundesliga season, with Bellingham’s side a point behind leaders Bayern Munich in the title race.

Madrid are looking to find long-term replacements for their veteran players, including midfielders Luka Modric, 37, and Toni Kroos, 33.

Los Blancos brought in young French duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni over the past two summer transfer windows and sold holding midfielder Casemiro to Manchester United.

Bellingham has scored 21 goals for Dortmund in 130 appearances across all competitions since arriving in 2020.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

